How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup — live streams 2024, schedule
MTB legend Nino Schurte may hang up his helmet this year
Fifteen weekends – plus the flagship festival event in Haute-Savoie – of stomach-churning thrills comprise the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, a series of events that run the gamut of major mountain bike formats, encompassing cross-country Olympic (XCO), short track (XCC), downhill (DHI), enduro (EDR), and E-enduro (E-EDR).
You can watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
The 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup runs from Apr. 12 to Oct. 6.
• U.S. — Max
• CAN — FloBikes
• U.K. — Discovery+
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Joining the likes of the Finale Outdoor Region, an enduro Mecca, the cathedral of speed that is Val di Sole, and the haunting beauty of Fort William are six storied venues that are brand new to Mountain Bike World Cup action.
Brazil's Mairiporã and Araxá stage the first two events of a campaign that will also visit Bielsko-Biala in Poland, Crans-Montana and Aletsch Arena-Bellwald in Switzerland, and Mount Van Hoevenberg, close to Lake Placid, in the U.S..
Loïc Bruni and Valentina Höll are the reigning downhill champions, Nino Schurte and Puck Pieterse hold the cross-country crowns, and Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier are the riders to beat in enduro.
Read on to find out how to tune in to UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams where you are. We've also listed the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule at the bottom of this page.
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+ or another streaming service and watch the action.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.S.
Max is broadcasting every 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event live in the U.S..
A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $20/$200 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.
To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.
And if you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.K.
Live coverage of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K..
A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.
A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup unfold on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$150 for the year or CA$29.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.
Can you watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Australia?
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup hasn't picked up a broadcaster in Australia, but any Brits who are currently abroad Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.
Full UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule
|Date
|Discipline
|Location
|April 12-14
|Cross-country
|Mairiporã, Brazil
|April 19-21
|Cross-country
|Araxá, Minas Gerais, Brazil
|May 3-5
|Downhill
|Fort William, Scotland
|May 10-12
|Enduro
|Finale Outdoor Region, Italy
|May 17-19
|Downhill, Enduro
|Bielsko-Biała, Poland
|May 24-26
|Cross-country
|Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
|June 7-9
|Downhill, Enduro
|Saalfelden Leogang-Salzburgerland, Austria
|June 14-16
|Cross-country, Downhill
|Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy
|June 21-23
|Cross-country
|Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland
|June 28 - July 7
|Cross-country, Downhill, Enduro
|Haute-Savoie, France
|July 12-14
|Enduro
|Aletsch Arena-Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland
|September 6-8
|Downhill, Enduro
|Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France
|September 27-29
|Cross-country
|Mount Van Hoevenberg-Lake Placid, U.S.
|October 4-6
|Cross-country, Downhill
|Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
More from Tom's Guide
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon