How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup — live streams 2024, schedule

Fifteen weekends – plus the flagship festival event in Haute-Savoie – of stomach-churning thrills comprise the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, a series of events that run the gamut of major mountain bike formats, encompassing cross-country Olympic (XCO), short track (XCC), downhill (DHI), enduro (EDR), and E-enduro (E-EDR).

You can watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams 2024: TV schedule, dates The 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup runs from Apr. 12 to Oct. 6.

• U.S. — Max

• CAN — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Joining the likes of the Finale Outdoor Region, an enduro Mecca, the cathedral of speed that is Val di Sole, and the haunting beauty of Fort William are six storied venues that are brand new to Mountain Bike World Cup action.

Brazil's Mairiporã and Araxá stage the first two events of a campaign that will also visit Bielsko-Biala in Poland, Crans-Montana and Aletsch Arena-Bellwald in Switzerland, and Mount Van Hoevenberg, close to Lake Placid, in the U.S..

Loïc Bruni and Valentina Höll are the reigning downhill champions, Nino Schurte and Puck Pieterse hold the cross-country crowns, and Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier are the riders to beat in enduro.

Read on to find out how to tune in to UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams where you are. We've also listed the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule at the bottom of this page.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+ or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max is broadcasting every 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $20/$200 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

And if you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K..

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup unfold on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$150 for the year or CA$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

Can you watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup hasn't picked up a broadcaster in Australia, but any Brits who are currently abroad Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

Full UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Discipline Location April 12-14 Cross-country Mairiporã, Brazil April 19-21 Cross-country Araxá, Minas Gerais, Brazil May 3-5 Downhill Fort William, Scotland May 10-12 Enduro Finale Outdoor Region, Italy May 17-19 Downhill, Enduro Bielsko-Biała, Poland May 24-26 Cross-country Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic June 7-9 Downhill, Enduro Saalfelden Leogang-Salzburgerland, Austria June 14-16 Cross-country, Downhill Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy June 21-23 Cross-country Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland June 28 - July 7 Cross-country, Downhill, Enduro Haute-Savoie, France July 12-14 Enduro Aletsch Arena-Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland September 6-8 Downhill, Enduro Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France September 27-29 Cross-country Mount Van Hoevenberg-Lake Placid, U.S. October 4-6 Cross-country, Downhill Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada