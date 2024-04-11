How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup — live streams 2024, schedule

News
By Aatif Sulleyman
published

MTB legend Nino Schurte may hang up his helmet this year

Jim Monro of Great Britain competes during the men's downhill final at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2022 ahead of the 2024 edition of the event
(Image credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Fifteen weekends – plus the flagship festival event in Haute-Savoie – of stomach-churning thrills comprise the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, a series of events that run the gamut of major mountain bike formats, encompassing cross-country Olympic (XCO), short track (XCC), downhill (DHI), enduro (EDR), and E-enduro (E-EDR).

You can watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams 2024: TV schedule, dates

The 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup runs from Apr. 12 to Oct. 6.
• U.S. Max
 CAN FloBikes
U.K.Discovery+
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Joining the likes of the Finale Outdoor Region, an enduro Mecca, the cathedral of speed that is Val di Sole, and the haunting beauty of Fort William are six storied venues that are brand new to Mountain Bike World Cup action.

Brazil's Mairiporã and Araxá stage the first two events of a campaign that will also visit Bielsko-Biala in Poland, Crans-Montana and Aletsch Arena-Bellwald in Switzerland, and Mount Van Hoevenberg, close to Lake Placid, in the U.S..

Loïc Bruni and Valentina Höll are the reigning downhill champions, Nino Schurte and Puck Pieterse hold the cross-country crowns, and Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier are the riders to beat in enduro.

Read on to find out how to tune in to UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams where you are. We've also listed the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule at the bottom of this page.

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Discovery+ or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max is broadcasting every 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $20/$200 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on - $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

And if you're out of the U.S. but still want to watch the action, don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K..

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Canada

Canada flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup unfold on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$150 for the year or CA$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

Can you watch UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams in Australia?

Australia flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup hasn't picked up a broadcaster in Australia, but any Brits who are currently abroad Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN

Full UCI Mountain Bike World Cup 2024 schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateDisciplineLocation
April 12-14Cross-countryMairiporã, Brazil
April 19-21Cross-countryAraxá, Minas Gerais, Brazil
May 3-5DownhillFort William, Scotland
May 10-12EnduroFinale Outdoor Region, Italy
May 17-19Downhill, EnduroBielsko-Biała, Poland
May 24-26Cross-countryNové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic
June 7-9Downhill, EnduroSaalfelden Leogang-Salzburgerland, Austria
June 14-16Cross-country, DownhillVal di Sole, Trentino, Italy
June 21-23Cross-countryCrans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland
June 28 - July 7Cross-country, Downhill, EnduroHaute-Savoie, France
July 12-14EnduroAletsch Arena-Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland
September 6-8Downhill, EnduroLoudenvielle-Peyragudes, France
September 27-29Cross-countryMount Van Hoevenberg-Lake Placid, U.S.
October 4-6Cross-country, DownhillMont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

More from Tom's Guide

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup live streams — VPN statement

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.