How to watch UCI BMX World Championships — live streams 2024, schedule

Beth Shriever and Romain Mahieu are each set to defend their UCI BMX World Championships at Rock Hill, South Carolina, and the Brit in particular has a fight on her hands. Saya Sakakibara has dominated the grind for two seasons straight, but is yet to lay hands on this title.

UCI BMX World Championships live streams 2024: TV schedule, dates The 2024 UCI BMX World Championships run from Sunday, May 12 to Saturday, May 18.

• U.S. — Max

• CAN — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

Aussie rider Sakakibara racked up four World Cup victories and two second-place finishes en route to back-to-back World Cup titles. With more than 1,300 more points than her closest challenger, she's undoubtedly the favorite in the women's event, though reigning Olympic champion Shriever always steps up on the big stage. Alise Willoughby, currently ranked at No.3, will have the crowd behind her.

Mahieu led a French one-two in the World Cup, amassing almost 400 more points than his compatriot Joris Daudet. However, Daudet broke his collarbone in February, robbing him of a good chunk of the season, and he's primed to make up for lost time at Rock Hill.

Read on to find out how to tune in to UCI BMX World Championships live streams where you are. We've also listed the UCI BMX World Championships 2024 schedule at the bottom of this page.

UCI BMX World Championships live streams around the world

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in the U.S.

Max has the rights to the UCI BMX World Championships in the U.S., though at the time of writing it hasn't confirmed if it will be showing the event.

A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year with ads, $16/$150 for an ad-free experience, or $20/$200 for the 'Ultimate' ad-free package, which includes additional devices and 4K resolution where available.

To watch the cycling, you'll need the B/R Sports add-on – $10 a month but currently bundled free with all Max plans.

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 BMX World Championships is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K..

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 UCI BMX World Championships unfold on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CA$150 for the year or CA$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Can you watch UCI BMX World Championships live streams in Australia?

The UCI BMX World Championships hasn't picked up a broadcaster in Australia, but any Brits who are currently abroad Down Under can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN.

UCI BMX World Championships 2024 schedule and events

(All times ET)

Friday, May 17

From 1:45 p.m.

Women Junior – Round 1

Men Junior – Round 1

Men Under 23 – Round 1

Women Under 23 – Round 1

Women Elite – Round 1

Men Elite – Round 1

From 3 p.m.

Women Junior – Last Chance Qualifier

Men Junior – Last Chance Qualifier

Women Under 23 – Last Chance Qualifier

Men Under 23 – Last Chance Qualifier

Women Elite – Last Chance Qualifier

Men Elite – Last Chance Qualifier

From 5 p.m.

Men Junior – 1/8 Final

Men Under 23 – 1/8 Final

Men Elite – 1/8 Final

Saturday, May 18

From 2 p.m.

Women Junior – Quarter-final

Men Junior – Quarter-final

Men Under 23 – Quarter-final

Women Elite – Quarter-final

Men Elite – Quarter-final

From 2:50 p.m.

Women Junior – Semi-final

Men Junior – Semi-final

Women Under 23 – Semi-final

Men Under 23 – Semi-final

Women Elite – Semi-final

Men Elite – Semi-final

From 3:36 p.m.

Women Junior – Final

Men Junior – Final

Women Under 23 – Final

Men Under 23 – Final

Women Elite – Final

Men Elite – Final