Tottenham vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream sees the north Londoners attempting to bounce back against improving opponents — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Wolves live stream date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Wolves live stream takes place on Sunday, December 29.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Anything less than a win against Wolves could spell the end for Ange Postecoglou. The Tottenham manager is under huge pressure after a 1-0 defeat by Nottm Forest on Boxing Day left his team in the bottom half of the EPL Injuries have not helped, but Postecoglou's dogmatism is costing him.

Spurs will field an even more patched up defense here with Djed Spence and Radu Dragusin unavailable. Expect Postecoglou's team to adopt their usual attacking approach regardless.

Wolves have won back-to-back games under new boss Vitor Pereira. They look more solid at the back and have the tools to hurt Tottenham in transition, with Matheus Cunha leading the charge.

Tune in to the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Tottenham vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Tottenham vs Wolves and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Tottenham vs Wolves in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to access their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada and watch Tottenham vs Wolves as normal.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch a Tottenham vs Wolves live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. The game is also being shown on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

