Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: How to watch Europa League quarter-final first leg online

The Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream is set to be an enthralling England vs Germany battle between two teams who love to press high and attack in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream date, time, TV channels The Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream takes place on Thursday, April 10.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Friday)

• US — Watch on Paramount Plus

• UK — Watch on TNT Sports

Where do you start with Spurs? In a lowly 14th in the Premier League, the North Londoners beat relegated Southampton 3-1 at the weekend for a first league win since February, while under-fire boss Ange Postecoglou has resorted to sarcastically clapping his own fans for questioning his substitutions. Only winning the Europa League, ensuring Champions League qualification, can recover a semblance of positivity, with Brennan Johnson's weekend brace meaning a potential recall for the club's first European quarter since 2019.

Eintracht, meanwhile, are in the last eight of the Europa League for the third time in six years. The 2022 winners have struggled to replace Manchester City-bound Omar Marmoush's goals since his January exit, winning five of their past 13 outings, but the Eagles can still count on 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Still third in the Bundesliga, Dino Toppmoller's side would love nothing more than a restorative victory to kick on down the stretch.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt Europa League meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt for free. However, Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (around $1.15) If you're not at home, you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services if you're traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from anywhere

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament for Brits.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on DAZN.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their usual subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. Plans start at $14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of $149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game on your usual platform by using one of the best VPN services; we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in India

In India, you can watch the Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game for free by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, and setting the location as India.

