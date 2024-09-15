Steelers vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Sunday's Steelers vs Broncos live stream will have fans of both franchises watching from behind their fingers — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Steelers vs Broncos live stream, date, time and channels The Steelers vs Broncos live stream takes place on Sunday, September 15.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Sep. 16)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Before going any further, a word on the man of the moment, Russell Wilson. He practiced in midweek, having sat out the 18-10 opening win over the Falcons, but while Mike Tomlin clearly has faith in him, he's probably best served sitting him out regardless because the way he stunk out Empower Field at Mile High last season, the Broncos faithful would like nothing better than to tear their former quarterback to shreds.

Justin Fields struggled on his full Steelers debut but was rescued by kicker Chris Boswell, who scored six field goals, including a trio of 50+ yarders. Watt will likely be at the heart of the real entertainment, as he's unleashed on rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The No.12 pick threw two interceptions as he struggled to get anything going, but was very nearly bailed out by the Broncos' fearsome defensive unit.

Right now DraftKings has the Steelers as narrow 2.5-point favorites on the road. We have all the information on how to watch Steelers vs Broncos below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Steelers vs Broncos live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can enjoy free Steelers vs Broncos coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and its associated streaming service, 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Steelers vs Broncos stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Steelers vs Broncos from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN.

How to watch Steelers vs Broncos in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Steelers vs Broncos live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

How to watch Steelers vs Broncos live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Steelers vs Broncos game is being shown exclusively on NFL Game Pass, which costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Steelers vs Broncos live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, the Steelers vs Broncos live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The network shows at least two NFL games for free each week.

The Steelers vs Broncos live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Steelers vs Broncos live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN will live stream Steelers vs Broncos, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

