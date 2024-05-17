Southampton vs West Brom live stream: How to watch EFL Championship playoff semi-final second leg online

The Southampton vs West Brom live stream is the second leg of a vital EFL Championship playoff semi-final, with the winner progressing to the Wembley final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Southampton vs West Brom live stream, Date, Time, Channels Southampton vs West Brom live stream takes place Friday, May 17.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 18)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Desperate to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, Southampton hold a marginal advantage after the first leg following Sunday's goalless draw at the Hawthorns. Now back at St Mary's, Russell Martin's side will hope to continue their fine goalscoring form that has seen 21-goal Adam Armstrong shine. Still, after losing three of their last four league games of the regular season the Saints have work to do. Can the return of Ross Stewart – AKA the Loch Ness Drogba – inspire an improvement?

West Brom took a couple of months to adapt to Carlos Corberan's methods but have shown their quality to reach the playoffs. Only Leeds and Leicester have conceded fewer Championship goals this term, thanks the a stout defense led by vice-captain Kyle Bartley and the excellent Alex Palmer in goal. Grady Diangana has enjoyed a productive season, just in front of the ever dependable Alex Mowatt in central midfield.

Both teams will want to secure an advantage ahead of the second leg later this week, so read on to find out you can watch a Southampton vs West Brom live stream wherever you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Southampton vs West Brom live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch the game.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Southampton vs West Brom live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as "The Dropout" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Southampton vs West Brom live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Southampton vs West Brom live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Southampton vs West Brom live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Southampton vs West Brom live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to watch the Southampton vs West Brom live stream from Australia, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99 per month or $149 per year.

As well as the EFL Championship, beIN Sports has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, and Bundesliga football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Watch Southampton vs West Brom in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Southampton vs West Brom live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to EFL Championship soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.