Southampton vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online, on TV
Saints host Spurs in an out-of-form match-up
The Southampton vs Tottenham live stream features two sides desperately short on form in the Premier League 2024/25 trying to turn their respective seasons around — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The Southampton vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday, December 15.
► Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Monday)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The Saints are increasingly being cut adrift at the foot of the division with a solitary league victory all season and one point picked up from their last five games. Yet, for all the morale-sapping results, performances have generally been good (a 5-1 reverse to Chelsea apart) and boss Russell Martin refuses to be swayed from his possession-heavy philosophy that occasionally gets his back four in trouble. If Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong start taking chances, Southampton can spring a surprise.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have won just once in eight games in all competitions – their typical victory over Man City – and were lucky to even draw on Thursday in the Europa League Battle of Britain against Rangers. Timo Werner endured manager Ange Postecoglou's ire for his "not acceptable" first-half display, the Australian gaffer becoming increasingly exasperated at his side's inability to convert spells of dominance into goals. Captain Son Heung-min has just five goals this term as Spurs languish in 11th place.
Tune in for what could be a season-changing clash for both sides — and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Southampton vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below and watch Southampton vs Tottenham live as if you were at home.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.
It might be an unusual Sunday 7 p.m. GMT kick-off, but TNT Sports is hosting the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K..
If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Southampton vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in Australia
Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
Not at home in Australia right now? A VPN, such NordVPN, will help you to access you regular subscriptions as if you were at home.
How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand
Kiwis can access a Southampton vs Tottenham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. Kick-off is at 8 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.
Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport 4.
If you're away from New Zealand but want to watch Southampton vs Tottenham on your usual streaming service, using a VPN like NordVPN can help you to access your home subscriptions.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere
- The best VPN service
- How to watch F1 live streams
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.