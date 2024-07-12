South Africa vs Ireland live stream: How to watch rugby Summer Internationals 2024

The South Africa vs Ireland live stream sees Andy Farrell’s side out to level the two-Test series after the Springboks won a gripping first match 27-20 last Saturday in Pretoria. Can the Irish inflict a defeat on the World Cup winners in Durban?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch South Africa vs Ireland from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

South Africa vs Ireland live stream, date, time, channels South Africa vs Ireland takes place on Saturday, July 13 at 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. (Jul 14).

• FREE STREAM — NZR+ (Global)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — FloRugby

• AUS — Stan

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

Two crucial TMO decisions helped South Africa gain a victory over Ireland last week in what was a hard-fought encounter between the top two teams in the world. Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expects a response from the back-to-back Six Nations champions so has decided to name an unchanged side for the second Test. The starting XV boast 990 caps, making them the most experienced side in the history of South African rugby.

Ireland have been forced into changes after series-ending injuries to hooker Dan Sheehan and scrum-half Craig Casey. Coach Andy Farrell will expect another bruising encounter against a hugely physical South Africa side and will be looking to replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher to set the tone in the scrums. But it will be a huge challenge for a battered and bruised Ireland to gain just a second win over the Boks on South African soil.

Check out below for all the details you need to watch South Africa vs Ireland from anywhere.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland FREE live stream

Just like last weekend, New Zealand streaming service NZR+ is kindly streaming South Africa vs Ireland. It will also host this weekend's New Zealand vs England, Argentina vs France and Australia vs Wales live streams. This is the rugby content that was previously provided by Sanzaar TV which has now moved under NZR+.

These South Africa vs Ireland live streams are available, for free, in the following regions. All you need to do is register:

China, India, Sri Lanka. Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

If your country is not listed above, that's because there will be a local broadcaster that has picked up the rights to show the Summer Internationals where you live instead. We have the major regions and broadcaster information just below.

Do remember, though, if you live in one of those countries above, but are currently visiting another place, you can use a VPN to watch your usual South Africa vs Ireland free stream as usual. We'll show you how to do that now.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching a South Africa vs Ireland live stream as you usually would?

You can still watch all the rugby live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Danish citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the Denmark.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to NZR+ on your web browser and watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream as you would at home.

South Africa vs Ireland live streams by country

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams in the U.S.

It's great news for fans in the U.S., with every 2024 Summer International match, including the second and final Test between South Africa vs Ireland, live on the dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $30, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., Sky Sports hosts the South Africa vs Ireland live stream, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a South Africa vs Ireland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream on Stan Sport. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan sub), which will also provide access to ad-free coverage of Wimbledon, the UEFA Champions League and the Rugby Championship.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch South Africa vs Ireland live streams on pay-tv channel SuperSport. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Not at home in South Africa right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.