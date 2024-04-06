Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream is a chance for the Blues to build on a remarkable midweek win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Sunday, April 7.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 8)

Sheffield Utd are waiting to be put out of their misery. 10 points adrift of safety, with just three wins from 30 games, barring a sporting miracle the Blades will be playing Championship football next season. It’s just a matter of time before that is made official. To their credit, Sheffield Utd aren’t going down without showing some spirit as recent draws against Bournemouth and Fulham showcased a team that hasn’t downed tools, but the required quality to stay in the top flight just isn’t there.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still basking in a remarkable midweek win over Man Utd. The Blues appeared to have thrown away an early two-goal lead when they found themselves 2-3 down with just seconds to play, but somehow Cole Palmer scored two goals in the dying moments to wrestle back all three points. Not only was it a memorable win in its own right, but it now puts Chelsea in a strong position in the battle for European qualification.

Another three points would strengthen Chelsea’s position even further, and you’d certainly back them to claim them against the team rooted to the bottom of the EPL table. But anything can happen in football, so don’t miss the Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea from anywhere

Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

