How to watch Scheldeprijs 2024: live stream cycling online, start time, TV channel

Scheldeprijs sits sandwiched in between the Tour of Flanders the weekend before and Paris Roubaix this coming Sunday and thanks to its almost pan flat course gives the pure sprinters a chance to add a classic to their palmares.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams take place on Weds, April 3.

► Start time: 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. BST / 10 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAM — Sporza (Belgium)

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

First run in 1907, the Scheldeprijs is the oldest one-day race in Flanders and traditionally ends in a mass sprint. The previous winners is a roll call of great fast men from Mario Cipollini to triple-winner Mark Cavendish, who misses out this year.

In the absence of last year's winner Jasper Phillipsen, the role of favourite this year will go to Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) with Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco–AlUla), Danny Van Poppel (Bora–Hansgrohe), Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Arnaud Demare (Arkéa–B&B Hotels) also all in the mix.

The race kicks off in Terneuzen in the Netherlands before crossing into Belgium near the town of Essen on its way to the three laps of the 17 km finishing circuit around the town of Schoten. To add a little more drama each of these laps features the Broekstraat, a short sector of cobbled road in keeping with the classic theme in northern Europe before the traditional finish on Churchilllaan street.

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

(Image credit: Scheldeprijs route 2024)

FREE Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Scheldeprijs live stream in 2024. Belgium's Sporza is set to serve up a free stream of this one day UCI World Tour race.

But what if you're based in Belgium but aren't at home to catch that free Scheldeprijs coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Scheldeprijs live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sporza or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Scheldeprijs live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Scheldeprijs on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Scheldeprijs 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of Scheldeprijs will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Scheldeprijs live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Scheldeprijs on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.