Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch UEFA European Super Cup final online

Spanish giants Real Madrid will take on Italian Europa League winners Atalanta in Warsaw on Wednesday night, with the winners earning the right to lift the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+

Real Madrid will have a famous face among their ranks when they walk out to play in this UEFA Super Cup final. Kylian Mbappé says he's always dreamed of playing for the club, and unlike when a player says the same about Crystal Palace or MK Dons, that's easy to believe. With an embarrassment of attacking talent now in the squad, this game should be an insight into how Carlo Ancelotti intends to deploy all of his stars.

Atalanta were the only team to beat Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen last season – a victory that won them the Europa League trophy. Gian Piero Gasperini has managed to keep most of his triumphant squad together, adding a few bodies to cope with the extra demands of playing in this season's Champions League, but one man who won't be involved in the Super Cup final is midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has agreed to join Juventus.

Who will lift the first European silverware of the season? We’ve all the details you need to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live streams below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta from anywhere

If Real Madrid vs Atalanta isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the match while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream Real Madrid vs Atalanta live from wherever you are.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live streams on Paramount Plus. The service costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day free trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

The game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network and American Spanish language channel TUDN, both of which are available to cordcutters via Fubo. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month and gives you 189 channels, including CBS Sports Network, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League and Europa League tournaments in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in Canada

Canadians can watch a Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $29.99 CAD per month.

The UEFA Super Cup will also be available via Fubo TV Canada. Currently, you can get your first three months for $19.99 per month (billed as $59.97). After that, you'll pay full price – $79.97 per month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in Australia

Aussies can watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $15 AUD per month (on top of a $12 per month for a Stan Basic subscription).

Watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream via DAZN. The service costs $24.99 NZD per month.

DAZN is the new home of UEFA's club competitions in New Zealand, so you'll also get access to Champions League, Europa League and Conference League games.

