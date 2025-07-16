The 2025 Open Championship sees the world's best golfers head to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, with much expectation on local hero Rory McIlroy. You can watch Open Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Except for world number 1 Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy is the favorite to win his second Open Championship — more than a decade since his first. He finally completed his career Grand Slam at the Masters in April and looked in foreboding form at the Scottish Open last week. Can he put a smile on Northern Irish faces?

Last time the U.K.'s major was played at Portrush, it was another Emerald Isle fave Shane Lowry who lifted the Claret Jug. He tends to leave his best golf for the Open, and will hope to challenge alongside the likes of Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and reigning champion Xander Schauffele, as well as LIV Golf rebels like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch Open Championship 2025 live streams no matter where in the world you are, together with U.S. broadcast schedules and international TV channels ahead of Round 1 on Thursday.

How to watch the 2025 Open Championship for FREE

Looking to catch the 2025 Open Championship for free? R&A TV will have limited coverage of four featured groups every day as well as the Par 3 channel which will have a stream of Harry’s Colt and Calamity Corner.

Can't access it in your country? Use a VPN and stream R&A's coverage of the Open live from Royal Portrush.

How to watch 2025 Open Championship live streams from anywhere

2025 Open Championship live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the golf thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it is ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch the Open as if you were at home.

How to watch Open Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

Live U.S. TV coverage of the British Open will be shown on NBC with the Peacock streaming service also showing every minute online.

The Golf Channel will also show a repeat of the action later in the day.

If you already have those channels as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV. Its Blue plan starts from $50.99/month and includes NBC (available in select markets). And there's a half-price discount for new users, too. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11/month.

Fubo (7-day free trial) is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the British Open. Subscriptions start at $84.99/month though so if you're looking for a bargain head to Sling TV.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the golf safely.

How to watch Open Championship 2025 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Open Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports in the U.K. across its Main Event and Golf channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via Sky Go, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Looking to sign up? Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships offers no-contract plans starting at £14.99 for a day pass or a £26.99/monthly for a six-month minimum term.

What if I miss the action? Free highlights of all four rounds will also be shown on BBC iPlayer from 9pm BST on Thursday and Friday and 8pm BST on Saturday and Sunday.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K. you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Open Championship 2025 golf in Canada

The 2025 British Open is being broadcast on TSN and RDS (French Language) in Canada, which means you can also watch golf live streams on the TSN Plus streaming platform costing $8/month or $80/year.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Open Championship golf live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Open Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

Live Open Championship 2025 action from Portrush is being shared by Fox Sports 503 and 505 on TV and Kayo Sports online in Australia.

Kayo costs from $30/month, after your choice of either a 7-day free trial or first month for $1.

Not in Australia right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

Select Round 1 Tee Times

All times in ET/BST

4:58 A.M. / 9:58 A.M. — Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Jon Rahm

5:09 A.M. / 10:09 A.M. — Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

9:48 A.M. / 2:48 P.M. — Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

9:59 A.M. / 2:59 P.M. — Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

10:10 A.M. / 3:10 P.M. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

What is the format of the 2025 Open Championship? The Open Championship is the fourth and final major of the 2025 season year and, like the others, is played as a four-round individual strokeplay competition. There is a halfway cut, so only the top 70 positions plus ties go through to play the final two rounds. If two or more players are tied for the lead after 72 holes, there will be a three-hole aggregate playoff to decide the winner.

