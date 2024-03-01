Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream to follow the action as it happens at the City Ground.

The home side are desperate to gain all three points and move away from the relegation zone when they welcome an injury-hit Reds side to the City Ground on Saturday — and you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere with a VPN .

Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream, Date, Time, Channels Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live streams are available on Saturday, March 2.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (March 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

With just one win in their last six EPL games, it’s been a tough run for Nottm Forest who remain just above the relegation zone. Manager Nuno Espírito Santo was furious with his side’s first-half display in the 4-2 loss to Aston Villa last weekend and will be looking for a much-improved performance this weekend, especially from his defenders. Forest have scored 17 league goals since Nuno took charge and will carry a threat in the form of Anthony Elanga, Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

While it’s been tough going for Forest, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League and already have the first major trophy of the season in the bag. Despite the Reds missing several first-team players, including Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Núñez, they have continued to find a way to win, with a host of young players earning plaudits for their displays. Jurgen Klopp may well have to continue with some of these inexperienced players but will have every confidence they can deliver another victory for the title-chasing Reds.

Make sure you don’t miss Nottm Forest vs Liverpool, or indeed any of the weekend's EPL action, by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Liverpool in the U.S.

How to watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Unfortunately, there will be no Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. That's because the match takes place during the long-standing Saturday afternoon 3p.m. blackout, when no games are shown on live TV in order to protect attendances at stadiums around England.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches across the season.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Liverpool in Canada

How to watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Liverpool in Australia

How to watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Watch Nottm Forest vs Liverpool in New Zealand

How to watch a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

