Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream sees Nuno Espirito Santo's side seeking a 14th win of the campaign against potentially tricky opponents — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream takes place on Saturday, 1 Feburary.

► Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Nottm Forest are the story of the EPL season. Third in the table after 23 games, a victory over Brighton would see them move level on points with Arsenal in second place. Make no mistake: Nuno Espirito Santo's team are genuine contenders for Champions League qualification.

Brighton also have their sights set on Europe, although the premier continental competition will be out of their reach. The Seagulls will have plenty of the ball at the City Ground, but they must ensure they have a cutting edge in the final third.

Forest are a counter-attacking team, so they will be content to sit deep before breaking forward at speed when the ball changes hands. Forest have only lost one game when opening the scoring this season, so the first goal will be vital.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to one of the services listed below that's showing Nottm Forest vs Brighton and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $45.99/month (discount for your first month). The plan comes with 40+ channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place, though it is all merging into TNT Sports at the end of February.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Nottm Forest vs Brighton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 1.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

