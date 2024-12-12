Navy vs Army live stream 2024: How to watch America's Game online from anywhere

The Navy vs Army live stream serves up arguably the most American spectacle of the year. An unbridled celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces, complete with military marches and prisoner exchanges, which is often attended by the sitting President of the United States, it's little wonder "America's Game" generates such fervor — and you can watch the Army-Navy Game from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Navy vs Army live stream date, time and channels The Navy vs Army live stream takes place on Saturday, December 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The pageantry, of course, is as central to the occasion as the football, and with this being the 125th edition of the Navy vs Army game, you can expect all of the stops to be rolled out at the Washington Commanders' Northwest Stadium home in Landover, Maryland.

Don't sleep on the game itself though. The Army Black Knights have made quite a splash this season, winning the AAC in its debut campaign, behind the relentless rushing of quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh. Brian Newberry too has made the Navy Midshipmen a ground-first team, though after a promising 6-0 start, their first defeat of the season triggered a collapse.

Both teams stuffing the Air Force Falcons earlier this season means that, for the first time in seven years, the winning team will lift the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

We have all the information on how to watch the Navy vs Army live stream below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 college football live streams guide.

How to watch Navy vs Army live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual service?

You can still watch an Navy vs Army live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service showing the game and watch the Navy vs Army live stream.

How to watch Navy vs Army live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Navy vs Army game will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to live stream Navy vs Army instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

The Navy vs Army live stream will also be on Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Navy vs Army live stream by using a VPN.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor", "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923".

Navy vs Army live streams by country

Can I watch Navy vs Army live streams in the U.K.?

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. are held by Sky Sports, but the Navy vs Army game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

Anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can I watch Navy vs Army live streams in Australia?

Live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

However, there's no Navy vs Army live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can I watch Navy vs Army live streams in Canada?

TSN holds the rights to college football in Canada, though the Navy vs Army game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

No fear, because anybody currently north of the border from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

There are no free-to-air broadcasters showing the Navy vs Army game. However, Paramount Plus is live streaming the game in the U.S., and it offers a free trial to users.

