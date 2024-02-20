Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League last 16 online

We're approaching half-time in the two-legged Champions League last 16 ties with Napoli vs Barcelona on Wednesday a fascinating contest between two big hitters who swept all before them last season domestically but are struggling this term. Serie A winners vs La Liga champions, it's not to be missed — and you can watch Napoli vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

You know things are bad when it's the day before a Champions League last 16 first leg and your new manager has only just put his highlighters and coffee cup on the desk. That's the situation right now at Napoli, with Walter Mazzarri, who only replaced Rudi Garcia in November, sacked on Monday night after the weekend 1-1 draw with Genoa. Francesco Calzona, a former Little Donkeys assistant coach and current Slovakia coach, is the club's third manager of a season that has the defending Serie A champions languishing in ninth place.

Barcelona have also struggled to back up last season's domestic title victory. The 2022/23 La Liga winners sit third in Spain behind runaway league leaders Real Madrid and surprise package Girona, los Cules' up-and-down form and the unique pressures of managing the Catalan giants taking their toll on Xavi to the point the legendary former midfielder will step down as manager at the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski has found some recent form with four goals in his last three games, but it's 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal – the latest La Masia graduate – who most quickens pulses.

Plus, make sure you don't miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

Napoli vs Barcelona live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee











Watch Napoli vs Barcelona in the U.S.

How to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Napoli vs Barcelona live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.



Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Napoli vs Barcelona in the U.K.

How to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.



Watch Napoli vs Barcelona in Canada

How to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD).



Watch Napoli vs Barcelona in Australia

How to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Napoli vs Barcelona live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).



Watch Napoli vs Barcelona in New Zealand

How to watch a Napoli vs Barcelona live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Napoli vs Barcelona live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial

