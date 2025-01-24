Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream: how to watch every WRC stage online

The 2025 World Rally Championship roars into action with the Monte Carlo Rally, a legendary event that sees teams tackling snow, ice and dry asphalt along the hills of the French Riviera.

Here’s how to watch a 2025 Monte Carlo Rally live stream online from anywhere with a VPN.

Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Monte Carlo Rally runs from Thursday, January 23 until Sunday, January 26.

► Time: The action begins on Thursday at 3:52 p.m. GMT / 10.52 a.m. ET / 7.52 a.m PT / 2.52 a.m. AEDT (Friday). Full schedule below.

• U.K. — TNT Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Global — Rally TV

After finishing as runner-up five times, Thierry Neuville finally achieved his maiden drivers' world title last year and will be determined to start the new season with a victory in Monte Carlo. The Belgian triumphed in Monaco last season and will be seeking to win the curtain-raiser for a third time in his career.

However, Hyundai’s Neuville will face plenty of competition, especially from the Toyota trio of Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä. Evans has finished as runner-up in the WRC standings the last two years, while Ogier is the second most successful driver in history with eight world titles.

Rovanperä will also be looking to get back to winning ways as he makes his first Monte Carlo appearance in two years. The 24-year-old is a two-time world champion and is returning to full-time racing this year after contesting a partial season in 2024.

Ott Tänak and Hyundai’s latest signing Adrien Fourmaux will also be in the mix, while one racer to watch out for is last year’s WRC2 champion Sami Pajari who will race in Toyota’s factory-spec Yaris.

It should be a thrilling race so read on for how to watch a 2025 Monte Carlo Rally live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch the Monte Carlo Rally for free?

There is no way to watch the entire rally for free, however, you can watch daily highlights on Red Bull TV. This is free to watch from anywhere in the world so simply head to Red Bull TV or download the app to catch the best of the action.

If you want to watch the action live, then the best option is Rally.TV where a subscription throughout Europe costs €12.99 a month or €119.99 for the year.

How to watch 2025 Monte Carlo Rally live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the WRC on your usual subscription?

How to watch a Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Monte Carlo Rally live stream via DAZN on its own dedicated app channel, Rally TV.

It is available either as a dedicated Rally TV subscription or as part of your existing DAZN subscription for a small add-on fee.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a DAZN subscriptions, you can still watch a Monte Carlo Rally live stream by using a VPN for outside the U.S. such as NordVPN to help you access your home services.

How to watch a Monte Carlo Rally live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports is showing a Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not currently in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Monte Carlo Rally live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch a 2025 Monte Carlo Rally live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream on REV TV, the exclusive home of the WRC in Canada.

REV TV is on most providers, with many also offering streaming services. The cost of REV TV depends on the TV provider and the programming package you choose.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch a Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch a Monte Carlo Rally 2025 live stream on Stan Sports, which has the rights to show all of the WRC action.

Stan has three subscription plans available for you to choose from, which range from $12-$22 a month. You will also need the add-on Sport package to watch the WRC races, which is available for $15 a month on top of the base subscription plan.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Monte Carlo Rally 2025 schedule

(Times indicate start time of first stage)

Thursday, January 23 Stages 1-3 : 5:05 p.m. GMT / 12:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 a.m. PT / 4:05 a.m. (Fri) AEDT

Friday, January 24 Stages 4-6: 8:31 a.m. GMT / 3:31 a.m. ET / 12:31 a.m. PT / 7:31 p.m. AEDT Stages 7-9: 2:23 p.m. GMT / 9:23 a.m. ET / 6:23 a.m. PT / 1:23 a.m. AEDT (Sat)

Saturday, January 25 Stages 10-12: 7:59 a.m. GMT / 2:59 a.m. ET / 11:59 p.m. PT (Fri) / 6:59 p.m. AEDT Stages 13-15: 1:59 p.m. GMT / 8:59 a.m. ET / 5:59 a.m. PT / 12:59 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

Sunday, January 26: Stages 16-17: 5:39 a.m. GMT / 12:39 a.m. ET / 9:39 p.m. PT (Sat) / 4:39 p.m. AEDT Stage 18: 11:15 a.m. GMT / 6:15 a.m. ET / 3:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 p.m. AEDT



