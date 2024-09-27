Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream is one of the biggest matchups of the Premier League gameweek — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday, September 29.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. AEST (Sept. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd’s start to the season has perhaps been slower than many fans would like, but considering all the backroom changes and squad additions over the summer that was arguably to be expected. Still, there is a lingering feeling that Erik ten Hag is not the man to lead this revitalized Man Utd project forward, and if he is to convince those doubters wrong, he’ll need to start winning some matches, this one would be a good starting point.

Tottenham’s league campaign has been similarly rocky at this early stage. Convincing wins over Everton and Brentford have shown what Spurs can do at their best, but frustrating defeats to Newcastle and rivals Arsenal, alongside a poor draw against Leicester, has the fanbase a little frustrated. Much like Man Utd, Tottenham could really do with a win here.

Don’t miss the Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream as both sides are capable of playing exciting football at their best, and will be fighting for all three points. Plus, make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Premier League on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Tottenham and watch the game.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man Utd vs Tottenham and watch the game.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month ($20 for your first month). The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in selected markets. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value, you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

