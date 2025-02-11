Man City vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream is a mouthwatering Champions League clash as the defending champions take on the winners from 2023 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream takes place on Tuesday Feb. 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb 12.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City might've won their last game of the UCL league stage, but it was only enough to secure them a place in the playoffs. Pep Guardiola's side have been unconvincing in the competition so far, only managing to beat Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague, and most recently Club Brugge. Their Premier League form has been better of late, but the 5-1 drubbing away to Arsenal last time out will still be fresh in the memory, and they made tough work of an FA Cup tie against Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Real Madrid ended up down in 11th in the first phase of this year's revamped Champions League, although they only missed out on automatic qualification for the round of 16 by a single point. Defeats against Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool contributed to such a disappointing finish for the competition's most successful club, although Carlo Ancelotti's side ended strongly with a trio of high-scoring wins. Will they well and truly find their mojo now the knockout stages have started?

Matches between these sides always produce drama, so read on to find out how to watch the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are.

Watch Man City vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Real Madrid live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Real Madrid and watch the game.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can Man City vs Real Madrid live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K.

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Man City vs Real Madrid.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch a Man City vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians traveling abroad who want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch Man City vs Real Madrid live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $27 AUD per month ($12 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Man City vs Real Madrid on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

