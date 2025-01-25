Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Man City vs Chelsea live stream features two of the Premier League's heavyweights, both of whom are targeting Champions League qualification — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Man City vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, January 25.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 4.30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man City have gone five games unbeaten in the Premier League, but their return to form was emphatically ended with a 4-2 defeat by PSG on Wednesday. City will still be feeling the effects of that loss, which saw them throw away a 2-0 lead at the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea will aim to take advantage. Results have been mixed over the last few weeks, but Enzo Maresca's side beat Wolves 3-1 last time out. They have also had two days extra to prepare for this match at the Etihad Stadium.

Both teams will battle it out for control of the ball, but this game could be decided in transition. Neither Man City nor Chelsea excels at stopping opposition counter-attacks, so we can expect an exciting, end-to-end encounter.

Tune in to find out who emerges victorious. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Chelsea live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Chelsea and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier starts at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K. at 5.30 p.m. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Chelsea live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 6.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

