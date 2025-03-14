Man City vs Brighton live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online

News
By published

Two top-five contenders go head-to-head in a crunch clash

Savinho of Manchester City in action during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press)
Jump to:

The Man City vs Brighton live stream features two teams with just a point between them in the table: Expect twists, tension and top-tier football! Both teams need the win as they chase the top five — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Brighton live stream, date, time and TV channels

The Man City vs Brighton live stream takes place Saturday, March 15.
Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The title may be decided, and the relegation battle is nearly wrapped up, but the real drama is unfolding in the race for Champions League qualification! With nearly every team in the top half still in the hunt for a crucial top-five finish, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Man City are the favorites behind Liverpool and Arsenal, but they continue to struggle. Pep Guardiola's side looked devoid of ideas against Nottm Forest last time out. They will have plenty of possession when they face Brighton, but Man City must do a better job of creating clear-cut chances.

Only Liverpool have scored in more matches than Brighton in 24/25, so Fabian Hurzeler's men will fancy their chances of finding the net. Brighton are a brave team and they will take the game to Man City, so this promises to be an entertaining encounter.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Man City vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes it appear as if your devices are back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Image

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Man City vs Brighton and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Man City vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

Image

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

View Deal

Can you watch Man City vs Brighton in the U.K.?

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Man City vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also enable you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch all the action as if they were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Man City vs Brighton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the match on Sky Sport 2.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Entertainment News
Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance soccer journalist from London, England. He primarily covers the English Premier League for Tom's Guide, but also has experience covering other European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. He is the former editor of soccer blog The Set Pieces and has had his work published in the Guardian, FourFourTwo, Goal.com, ESPN and many more. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (if you're not clued up on English soccer players, Zaha went on to become one of Palace's greatest wingers).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Manchester City and Newcastle United club badges on top of a photo of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England
Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The Manchester City and West Ham United club badges on top of a photo of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England
Man City vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
Man City vs Chelsea football club logos over an image of the FA Cup Trophy
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Crystal Palace club badges on top of a photo of The Amex Stadium in Brighton, England
Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
The Brighton &amp; Hove Albion and Everton club badges on top of a photo of The Amex Stadium in Brighton, England
Brighton vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV today, team news
The Brentford and Manchester City club badges on top of a photo of Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford, England
Brentford vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news
Latest in Sports
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere
Photo by Mark Thompson
Australian Grand Prix 2025 — how to watch the high-octane Formula 1 fun!
Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker prior to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
The Players Championship 2025 live stream: how to watch the PGA Tour golf online
Midfielder Hal Hershfelt #17 of the Washington Spirit dribbles the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in October 2024
NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online
Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in March 2025
Big Ten 2025 tournament live stream: How to watch men's college hoops online
Jordan Stolz competes in the Men&#039;s 1000m during ISU World Cup Speed Skating in February 2025 ahead of the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships
How to watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 2025 live streams
Latest in News
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Nvidia ACE
I played with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes — now they're real, and I fear I'll never finish a game again
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Biggest rumored differences
Intel CPU
Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip
OnePlus Pad 2 with keyboard
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro specs leak — this tablet is a beast
More about sports
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025

Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere
Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025

Southampton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
Cleaning with a mop in yellow bucket

Your cleaning tools are spreading dirt — here’s how to disinfect them properly
See more latest
Most Popular
Tino Livramento passes the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Everton vs West Ham live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online from anywhere
Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the ball during a Premier League match in March 2025
Southampton vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online
Le Creuset Pokémon limited edition collection
You can now buy Le Creuset's Pokémon collection in the U.S. and I gotta catch 'em all
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Biggest rumored differences
Nvidia ACE
I played with Nvidia's AI NPC prototypes — now they're real, and I fear I'll never finish a game again
Google Chromecast
Google has a fix for broken Chromecasts as long as you didn't factory reset
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #376 (Friday, March 14 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, March 14 (#642)
Midfielder Hal Hershfelt #17 of the Washington Spirit dribbles the ball during a game between Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in October 2024
NWSL 2025 livestreams: watch the National Women's Soccer League online
Photo by Mark Thompson
Australian Grand Prix 2025 — how to watch the high-octane Formula 1 fun!