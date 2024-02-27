Luton Town vs Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fifth round online

Luton Town host Man City tonight in an FA Cup fifth-round tie between two teams at either ends of the Premier League. Both sides will be desperate to progress in the world's oldest cup competition — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Luton Town vs Man City live stream, date, time, channels The Luton Town vs Man City live stream takes place on Tuesday, February 27.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 28)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Currently on a three-game losing streak in the Premier League, Luton Town could probably think of a few opponents they'd rather play than last season's all-conquering Treble winners in the FA Cup fifth round.

Although Rob Edwards' side lost just once in nine games in all competitions between late December and early February – knocking out Bolton and Everton in the FA Cup – they have conceded a worrying 13 goals in their last four games. Having Alfie Doughty fit again will help, but top scorer Elijah Adebayo remains absent through injury.

City have won 15 of their last 17 outings in all competitions, the title-winning form surge that tends to arrive at this time of year now firmly entrenched for 2024. With John Stones back to fitness, Pep Guardiola's side are again very difficult to break down. City will start as heavy favorites but nevertheless found the Kenny roar tough to deal with in December's 2-1 league win.

You'll want to tune in to see who progresses, so read on as we explain all the ways to get a Luton Town vs Man City live stream where you are.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch Luton Town vs Man City on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Luton Town vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.











How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, the best Hulu shows such as The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Luton Town vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Luton Town vs Man City live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including a Luton Town vs Man City live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Luton Town vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Luton Town vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. A plan costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.