Luton Town vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Luton Town vs Everton live stream is a chance for the home side to lift themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and put the pressure on their relegation rivals — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Luton Town vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Luton Town vs Everton live stream takes place Friday, May 3.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 4)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Luton have just three games left to try and save their Premier League status, starting with this tie against the now-safe Everton. With just one victory in their last 14 league games (to go with three draws and 10 defeats), points have been hard to come by for the Hatters. After this they face West Ham and Fulham, who may be on the proverbial beach by then, but Luton won't want to wait that long.

Everton, meanwhile, have won their last three in a row without conceding a goal – the perfect response to their 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea a few weeks ago. It's a run that has seen them move safely away from the relegation zone, and without the points deduction for breaking financial rules the Toffees would actually be sitting pretty around mid-table. Can they make it four on the bounce here and maintain that strong finish?

Luton Town vs Everton will see the home side fighting tooth and nail for survival and we’ve got all the details to watch it live and online from anywhere below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton from anywhere

Luton Town vs Everton live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Luton Town vs Everton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Luton Town vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Luton Town vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports hosts the Luton Town vs Everton live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £20/month to add Sky Sports Premier League. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Luton Town vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Luton Town vs Everton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Luton Town vs Everton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Luton Town vs Everton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Luton Town vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.