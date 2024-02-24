Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream: How to watch the second cobbled classic of 2024

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is the second race of cycling's 'opening weekend' and although packed with cobbles and short sharp climbs early on, the flat second half means it is more likely to end in a sprint, all be it from a select group.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream takes place on Sunday (Feb. 25).

► Start time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 13.30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m. AEDT / 14.30 p.m. CET

► FREE — Sporza / RTBF (Belgium)

► U.S. — FloBikes

► U.K. — Discovery+

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The second race of cycling's ‘opening weekend’ double header is Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Although crossing a host of the infamous Hellingen early on, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is more tailored towards the sprinters than those who thrive on the cobbled climbs as the last real ascent comes a good 60 kilometres from the line.

To make sure said sprinter's legs are sufficiently tired before the end though they will have to amongst others take on the Kluisberg, Cote du Trieu, the Kruisberg, La Houppe, the Volkegemberg and the Tiegemberg. With the climbs well behind them, the riders left in the race will then head to Kuurne for one and a half laps of the traditional finishing circuitwhich will decide the winner.

The hot favourite for the win will be Belgian's Wout van Aert who will line up with other stars such as Arnaud Demare (Arkea -B&B Hotels), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious), Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility).

Keep reading as we explain where to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams from anywhere.

(Image credit: Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne)

FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream in 2024. Belgium's Sporza and RTBF are both set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sporza or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch the 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the ExpressVPN option set out above.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada. can watch the 2024 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.