Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live stream: How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut online

Caitlin Clark's WNBA career begins in earnest against the Connecticut Sun, who have sky-high ambitions for the season ahead after reaching the playoff semi-finals last time out. Thanks to the Indiana Fever's revered No.1 overall pick, however, the Sun have been relegated to supporting act status, and how they'd love to give Clark a rough welcome to the big leagues.

Here's how to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

The hype around Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game might feel wildly overblown, but no other player has entered the league with this much expectation surrounding them. Incredibly, Clark seems to be taking it all in her stride.

The 22-year-old made her first 3-pointer within a minute of her first Fever start, a preseason defeat. She bagged a game-high 21 points, before racking up a team-high eight rebounds in her next warmup game, which gave her a first taste of victory as a pro.

If Clark and unanimous rookie of the year Aliyah Boston – the league's brightest star before Clark's arrival – are able to build a rapport, the Fever won't just be aiming to end their seven-year playoff drought. They'll be looking win the whole thing for the first time since 2012.

Read on as we explain how to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live streams from anywhere.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun in the U.S.

In the U.S., Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut is being televised on ESPN2 and live streamed on both ESPN Plus and Disney+. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

While an ESPN Plus subscription doesn't grant access to regular ESPN content, it will let you stream thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else. ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN2 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

You can get ESPN2 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, TNT and TBS. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN, ABC and NBA TV. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, UFC, PGA Tour golf, international soccer and a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live, thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business.



Can you watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun in the U.K.?

hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the U.K., but any Americans who are currently abroad in the country can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut is set to begin at 12:30 a.m. BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun in Canada

TSN has the rights to WNBA live streams in Canada, with Caitlin Clark's first game being shown on TSN5. Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun in Australia

Aussies will find Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun live streams on ESPN via Foxtel. Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. AEST on Wednesday morning.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day free trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.