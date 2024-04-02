Giants vs Dodgers live stream 2024: How to watch MLB baseball online, start time, TV channel, schedule

The 2024 MLB season is just getting underway, but a prime matchup is already set to go down. Tonight, the Giants take on the Dodgers in what's sure to be the start of yet another hard-fought battle between these two top teams for 2024. You can watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream easily in the US with Sling TV or from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Giants vs Dodgers live stream, Date, Time, Channels Giants vs Dodgers live streams will be available on Tuesday, April 2.

► Time: 10:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 a.m. BST (Apr. 3) / 7 p.m. PT / 1:10 p.m. AEDT (Apr. 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With Shohei Ohtani seemingly standing alone in the spotlight – not just for the Dodgers but all of Major League Baseball – rumors and scandals will have to be pushed aside as regular season play gets underway. Just a few days into the season and we're already getting a sense of standout teams and players for 2024.

The San Francisco Giants, backed by solid pitching from the likes of Blake Snell and Jordan Hicks, will throw down against a solid Dodgers unit that includes Ohtani, Mookie Betts and journeyman Freddie Freeman. LA has proven to be a top contender for the past few seasons, and having a strong Shohei-backed roster won't change things this year.

With last night's win, the Dodgers look to stay strong tonight against Logan Webb in the second of this three-game series.

It's far too early in the season to declare either of these two an underdog, but rest assured this matchup will be a battle from start to finish that you won't want to miss.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream anywhere in the world, no matter where you are.

How to watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream wherever you are

The Giants vs Dodgers live streams will be shown on TBS in the U.S., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Giants vs Dodgers live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for baseball fans away on vacation or business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try NordVPN risk-free for a month

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream in the U.S.

Baseball fans in the U.S. can watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream on Sling thanks to their numerous channels that offer sports. Namely, you'll want to check out Sling's Blue package which offers TBS.

In addition to TBS, Sling offers a variety of channels that help get your fix – from sports to news to reality TV. Sling Blue gives you access to local affiliates in select markets, and also access to a slew of programming from Nick Jr., Food Network, History, AMC, and more.

One of the easier ways to watch local news and sports (in select markets) you can get Sling now and save 50% on your first month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Giants vs Dodgers livestream in the U.K. As the game is being broadcast on TBS, it leaves few options for those outside of the U.S. market.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Using a VPN will let you access TBS via Sling TV when you're traveling abroad so you won't miss a minute of the Giants vs Dodgers action.

How to watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream in Canada

Canadians sadly won't be able to watch a local live stream of Giants vs Dodgers either as the game will be broadcast on TBS in U.S.

Those traveling to the Great White North can, however, use a VPN such as NordVPN to access TBS back home.