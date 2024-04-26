France vs England live stream: How to watch 2024 Women's Six Nations decider online

Watch a France vs England live stream in a blockbuster final fixture of the 2024 Women's Six Nations that will determine which of unbeaten duo Les Bleus and the Red Roses top the table. It's a winner-take-all clash for the title and Grand Slam — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

France may be underdogs going into this titanic tussle but Les Bleus will seek to use home advantage and a febrile atmosphere in Bordeaux to their advantage as they seek a first Women's Six Nations title since 2018. Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz's side have won four out of four thus far, the 15-5 defeat of Scotland in round two the only time they have failed to secure victory with a bonus point. Lina Queyroi has been in fine form from the kicking tee all tournament, while back rower Madoussou Fall has forced her way into the starting XV.

England are the competition's dominant force, winning every match thus far with a bonus point and chasing a sixth title in a row. New coach John Mitchell has kept the squad hungry throughout the tournament with plenty of rotation, while full-back Ellie Kildunne is the tournament's top points scorer, crossing the whitewash nine times, also recording the most tries. Former captain Emily Scarratt returned to the squad for the 88-10 trouncing of Ireland last time out and they'll need that experience with hooker Lark Atkin-Davies and lock Rosie Galligan absent with injury.

The final game of the 2024 Women's Six Nations is sure to be an epic Super Saturday contest with the Grand Slam on the line, so read on as we show you how to access France vs England live streams wherever you are.

FREE France vs England live streams

If you live in the U.K. you can enjoy a France vs England live stream for FREE on BBC One and via its streaming service BBC iPlayer at 4:45 p.m. BST. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the games live on TV or via online streaming.

If you're in Ireland, France vs England live streams are also being broadcast for free via Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.

You can watch the titanic clash for free in France, too, on the France TV streaming service, with France vs England also available on terrestrial TV channel France 2.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K., Ireland or France, but aren't at home to watch a France vs England live stream? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN provider right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch France vs England from anywhere

Away from the U.K. at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on BBC One or iPlayer?

You can still watch France vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — making it ideal for rugby fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think NordVPN is among the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a U.K. citizen abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer on your web browser and watch a free France vs England live stream as you would at home.

How to watch a France vs England live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugby fans in the US can watch the 2024 Women's Six Nations, including France vs England, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Kick-off is at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

Remember, if you're away from the States at the moment, you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to ensure you can keep watching your regular service without being geo-blocked.

Whichever subscription you choose, you get access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Watch France vs England for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The France vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your go-to live stream — we recommend NordVPN as one of the very best around.

How to watch a France vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport is the place to watch a France vs England live stream in Australia as the streaming service is showing every match of the 2024 Women's Six Nations ad-free. This one starts at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, so get the coffee brewing.

A subscription costs $15/month, on top of a $12/month Stan Basic sub.

Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Women's Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch a France vs England live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live 2024 Women's Six Nations coverage in New Zealand, including a France vs England live stream, comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

This game starts at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, and — as with every Women's Six Nations match — subscribers can watch France vs England using the country's Sky Go service.

Anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99/week or $49.99/month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch a France vs England live stream just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

Can England or France still win the 2024 Women's Six Nations? The short answer is the winner of France vs England in Bordeaux not only lifts the 2024 Women's Six Nations title but also secures the Grand Slam. Both sides have won four matches out of four up to this point and with the bonus points on offer for a 100% record, a victor on Saturday evening guarantees the title. Things get trickier in the (admittedly unlikely) event of a draw. England are one point ahead of France by dint of bonus point victories in each of their four games. Should France secure a try bonus point, but England don't in a drawn match (an even unlikelier proposition but a mathematical possibility), then the title will go to Les Bleus.