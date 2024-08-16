Everton vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Everton vs Brighton live stream is set to be a tight contest between two evenly-matched sides who both lost important players over the summer — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Everton vs Brighton live stream takes place on Saturday, August 17.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEST (Sunday, Aug. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

After surviving a points dedication and a relegation scrap, Everton fans would have been hoping for some positives this summer. That has not been the case as they won just one of their pre-season friendlies and saw star performer Amadou Onana leave for Aston Villa. However, at the tail end of last season there were some positive signs as they won five of their final eight games.

Brighton have also lost an instrumental performer in Pascal Groß but have looked excellent in pre-season under new manager Fabian Hüerzler. The American-born coach was lavished with praise last season after getting St. Pauli promoted to the Bundesliga and will be keen to make a statement in his first Premier League game.

Last season both games ended in 1-1 draws. Will someone grab the initiative this time around? Tune in to find out, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Everton vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Everton vs Brighton and watch the game.

Watch Everton vs Brighton in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Everton vs Brighton in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Brighton live stream in the United Kingdom. That's because U.K. broadcasters are blocked from airing Saturday 3 p.m. kick-offs to protect attendances elsewhere in the football pyramid.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month).

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Everton vs Brighton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Everton vs Brighton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

