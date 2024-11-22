Everton vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Brentford live stream could turn into a game of defence vs attack at Goodison Park, with the Bees having their work cut out to breach the Toffees' stubborn ramparts — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Brentford live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Everton vs Brentford live stream takes place on Saturday, November 23.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Everton's tale is one of neverending woe, but Brentford have provided more than their fair share of high notes. With six wins from seven, Sean Dyche just seems to have the measure of Thomas Frank. To make that seven from eight, however, Everton are going to have to find the courage to attack.

Only two teams have scored fewer goals than Dyche's men, and they're both in the relegation zone. With Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil adept at cutting inside to hammer in long-range screamers and Dominic Calvert-Lewin looking less mobile than ever, it's no surprise fans want Beto to get more minutes.

If there's one team capable of mixing it with Everton in the air it's Brentford, though Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa offer a more cultured route to goal. Alongside Mikkel Damsgaard, those two could feasibly be given license to fill their boots. Not only are Brentford the only team without a clean sheet this season, they've lost all five away games and dropped a league-worst 14 points from winning positions.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch Everton vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Everton vs Brentford live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Everton vs Brentford and watch the game.

Watch Everton vs Brentford in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Brentford live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Everton vs Brentford live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Everton vs Brentford in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Brentford live stream in the U.K.. That's because games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Brentford live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Everton vs Brentford in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Brentford game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Everton vs Brentford in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Brentford live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

