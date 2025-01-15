Everton vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Aston Villa live stream serves up the second coming of David Moyes, who's back at the Toffees helm 14 years after calling time on his storied first stint at the club. The atmosphere will be electric — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Everton vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Everton vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 15.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

Never go back, they say, but Moyes himself has been here before. The Scotsman was harshly jettisoned by West Ham in 2018, but led them to their first major trophy in 17 years upon his return. And with Everton circling the drain ahead of their move to the vast new 52,888-seat Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, their situation is bordering on existential.

They've failed to score in eight of their last 10 league games and have scored fewer goals and won fewer games than everyone bar Southampton, who are on track to go down as the Premier League's worst ever team.

Aston Villa, incidentally, have just dampened West Ham's new manager bounce, but with Ollie Watkins struggling for form, they've been the picture of inconsistency. Away from home, meanwhile, they've struggled all season, losing each of their past five.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month (discounted for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month (reduced to $49.99 for your first month), but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this Premier League game, starting from $50.99/month (discounted for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., via the TNT Sports 2 channel.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Everton vs Aston Villa live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 8:30 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

