England vs France live stream: how to watch 2025 Six Nations online, TV channels, form guide

At tea time on Saturday England face France at the Allianz Stadium Twickenham for a grudge match that stretches back to 1906. Dubbed 'Le Crunch', it's destined to be a tasty encounter with the hosts desperate to break the curse of a record seven-match losing streak against tier one opposition.

France devoured England 53-10 in this fixture two years ago and head coach Fabien Galthié will be licking his lips, hoping to mastermind another feast at Rugby HQ. Looking to get stuck in yourself? Fans can tune into all the action and watch England vs France live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free.

England vs France 2025 Six Nations live stream details, dates, times and TV channels England vs France kick-off is scheduled for 4.45 p.m GMT on Saturday, February 8. That's 8.45 a.m PT / 11.45 a.m ET / 3.45 a.m AEDT (Sunday).



• FREE — ITVX (U.K.) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

A dynamic first-half disintegrated into defeat at the hans of Ireland for Steve Borthwick's England on the opening weekend of the 2025 Six Nations, and the head coach has shuffled his deck for the daunting visit of this championship's early pace-setters.

Marcus Smith has shifted to his less accustomed position at full-back with the exciting, yet largely untested, Fin Smith grabbing the No10 jersey. It will be the 22-year-old's first Test start following seven caps off the bench.

Elsewhere, Ollie Sleightholme replaces the injured Cadan Murley on the wing and the Premiership's form number eight Tom Willis replaces Ben Curry in the back row.

For the visitors, Romain Ntamack is suspended following a cynical red card against Wales, with Matthieu Jalibert recalled at 10. Damian Penaud also returns following a minor knock.

The devastating winger has plundered 36 tries in 53 caps – including two in the 2023 Six Nations victory that remains England's heaviest home defeat.

The 28-year-old is just two shy of France's record try-scorer Serge Blanco.

In the 111 fixtures between these proud nations, England have claimed 60 victories to France's 44, but the visitors are on a three-match winning run. England last beat France in the 2021 Six Nations, edging a narrow contest 23-20 in Twickenham.

Read on to discover how to watch England vs France live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE England vs France live streams

Where to watch England vs France live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including England vs France, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. Ireland vs England is on ITV1 and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. Ireland vs England will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch England vs France live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming England vs France like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch England vs France live streams in the U.S.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including England vs France.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch England vs France live streams for FREE in the U.K.

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to England vs France – they will be showing all of England's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Saturday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch England vs France live streams in Australia

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch England vs France on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch England vs France live streams in New Zealand

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch England vs France via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 5.45 a.m NZDT on Sunday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France 43 - 0 Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31 - 19 Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland 27 - 22 England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

