Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Sunday's Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream is a rematch of last season's Wild Card Round playoff clash. With Philadelphia on the road for a second straight game after playing on a short week, can Tampa Bay make the most of home advantage this time? You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream, date, time and channels The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream takes place on Sunday, September 29.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sep. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Last weekend challenged the narrative for both teams, as the Eagles suffocated the red-hot Saints offense en route to a 15-12 victory, and the Bucs capitulated in a 26-7 whooping at the hands of the Broncos. Rumor has it Baker Mayfield is still dusting himself off after being sacked seven times.

Jalen Hurts may have to take to the Ray Jay field without his favorite targets A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but seeing as the Buccaneers surrendered 136 yards on the ground against the Broncos, Hurts and Saquon Barkley won't need a second invitation to drop the shoulder and go. Many onlookers have owed last weekend's humbling to the depleted Bucs defense, but did Todd Bowles have an eye on this one?

Right now DraftKings has the Eagles as slim 2-point favorites on the road. Make sure you know how to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Eagles vs Buccaneers game is being shown exclusively on NFL Game Pass, which costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues. If you're quick you might score a further discount.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Eagles vs Buccaneers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Eagles vs Buccaneers, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide