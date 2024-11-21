Davis Cup Finals 2024: live stream tennis online from anywhere

After the Netherlands secured a 2-1 victory over Spain, which brought an end to Rafa Nadal's incredible professional career, and Germany eased past Canada 2-0, the USA today take on Australia for a place in the semi-finals.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will likely lead the USA's singles charge against the dangerous Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin.

Below is how to watch the 2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

After a long and gruelling season, the final tournament of the year has arrived and it is Italy who are once again seen as favorites to lift the trophy. The reigning champions will be spearheaded by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner who looked in sensational form last week as he won the ATP Finals trophy in front of his home fans in Turin.

Spain are also seen as contenders, especially as this tournament marks the end of Rafa Nadal’s professional tennis career. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion will hope to bow out in style on home soil and will be ably supported by world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and doubles specialist Marcel Granollers.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz leads a strong USA squad that includes Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul, while Germany have Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who won the men’s doubles title at the ATP Finals, in their ranks.

Alex de Minaur will lead the charge for Australia and the Dutch team is headed by Botic van der Zandschuip. Francisco Cerundolo is the standout player in the Argentina team, while Canada’s hopes rest on the dangerous dup of Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

To see who will end the season in style, check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage from anywhere – and potentially for free.

How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 knockout stage from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off your NordVPN subscription here

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K.-based streaming service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tennis Channel or another service and watch the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024 online.

Watch Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024 around the world

How to watch Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024 online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage live.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities), NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN, which is great news for sports fans. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage.

Where to watch 2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage live in the U.K.

For those wanting to watch all of the action from the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage, the Tennis Channel is the best option.

A subscription costs just £2.49 per month or £24.99 per year, which will get you access to a host of WTA and ATP Tour events.

There is one other option for those in the U.K. as the final on Sunday, November 24 will be shown for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Davis Cup Finals knockout stage live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024 in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you'll have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch Davis Cup Finals knockout stage 2024 online in Canada

Unfortunately, no channels in Canada are showing the entire tournament, but tennis fans can watch Team Canada's quarter-final tie, as well as the semi-finals and final at the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage for free on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.

The ties will also be available in French, as TVA Sports and TVA Sports Direct will be showing Canada’s matchups, as well as the semi-finals and the final.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Davis Cup Finals knockout stage live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage teams

Spain -

Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz

Roberto Bautista Agut

Pedro Martinez

Marcel Granollers

Captain: David Ferrer

Argentina

Sebastian Baez

Francisco Cerundolo

Tomas Etcheverry

Maximo Gonzalez

Andres Molteni

Captain: Guillermo Coria

Australia

Alexei Popyrin

Jordan Thompson

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Max Purcell

Matthew Ebden

Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Canada

Milos Raonic

Denis Shapovalov

Gabriel Diallo

Alexis Galarneau

Vasek Pospisil

Captain: Frank Dancevic

USA

Taylor Fritz

Tommy Paul

Ben Shelton

Rajeev Ram

Austin Krajicek

Captain: Bob Bryan

Italy

Jannik Sinner

Lorenzo Musetti

Flavio Cobolli

Andrea Vavassori

Simone Bolelli

Captain: Filippo Volandri

Netherlands

Tallon Griekspoor

Botic van de Zandschulp

Jesper de Jong

Wesley Koohlof

Captain: Paul Haarhuis

Germany

Jan-Lennard Struff

Daniel Altmaier

Yannick Hanfmann

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Puetz

Captain: Michael Kohlmann

2024 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage schedule

All times GMT

November 19: Netherlands vs Spain (4pm)

November 20: Germany vs Canada (11am)

November 21: USA vs Australia (9am) / Italy vs Argentina (not before 4pm)

November 22: Semi-finals (4pm)

November 23: Semi-finals (12pm)

November 24: Final (3pm)

