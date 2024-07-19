Chile vs Scotland live stream: How to watch rugby Summer Internationals 2024 for free

The Chile vs Scotland live stream on July 20 is part of rugby's summer internationals. Chile thrashed Belgium in their last encounter, while Scotland arrive in South America on the back of comfortable victories over Canada and the USA. Keep reading to see how to watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Chile have won both of their summer internationals to date, edging out Hong Kong 22-17 before a comprehensive 33-5 thumping of Belgium last time out. The Chileans are on the rise as rugby continues to grow in popularity following their debut at last year's World Cup. However, this will a stern test of Chile's credentials: their previous meeting with Scotland in 2022 ended in a 45-5 defeat.

Gregor Townsend will be looking for a similar result here, although the traveling fans will be vastly outnumbered at the historic Estadio Nacional in Santiago. Confidence is high in the Scotland camp after a 73-12 demolition of Canada was followed by a 42-7 triumph over the USA. This is the third match on their tour of the Americas and Scotland will fancy their chances of maintaining their 100 percent record.

Here are all the details you need on how to watch Chile vs Scotland live streams from anywhere, including free options.

Watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream for free

Rugby fans can watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream absolutely free! The match is free-to-air on BBC iPlayer with a valid U.K. TV license. Coverage is due to start at 7.45 pm BST with kick-off set for 15 minutes later. BBC iPlayer will also broadcast post-match coverage.

If you have a U.K. TV license but you're outside the country, you can still access BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN, with full details below...

How to watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chile vs Scotland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view your usual Australian streaming service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the rugby.

Watch Chile vs Scotland in the U.S.

Unfortunately, there are currently no listings for a Chile vs Scotland live stream in the U.S. We'll keep this page updated if that changes.

In general, we'd recommend using a VPN to watch your usual rugby stream.

Watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream in the U.K.

Rugby fans in the U.K. are very lucky as a Chile vs Scotland live stream is available for free on BBC iPlayer. If you live in Scotland, you can also watch the match via your TV on BBC Scotland.

If you prefer, TNT Sports is also carrying a Chile vs Scotland live stream. You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream in Canada

For rugby followers in Canada, there is no sign of a Chile vs Scotland live stream in the schedule. We'll keep an eye out for more positive news on that front.

In the meantime we'd suggest using a VPN to watch your usual rugby stream.

Watch a Chile vs Scotland live stream in Australia

There does not appear to be a Chile vs Scotland live stream available in Australia, but we will update this page if anything changes.

For future rugby streams, we recommend using a VPN.