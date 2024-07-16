Watch the MLB All-Star Game 2024 for an exhibition of the league's greatest players. The result used to determine which team would hold home-field advantage for the World Series. Now it serves more as a mid-season break, giving all the MLB teams a much-needed rest before they head into the second half of the season.

MLB All-Star Game 2024: TV schedule The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is today, Tuesday, July 16.

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

Stream in the U.S.: FOX with Sling or Fubo

Watch from anywhere: with NordVPN

It's no surprise that teams like the Yankees, Phillies, and Dodgers have strong showings at the All-Star Game this year. With their league-leading records, the likes of Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, and Shohei Ohtani are all taking the field. Amongst veteran pitchers Max Fried, Seth Lugo, and Corbin Burners, perhaps the biggest talk of the town in Arlington is the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes.

After a stellar home run derby last night in which the Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández took down Royals' phenom Bobby Witt Jr. in a photo finish, the game looks to be a hard-fought battle of epic on-field talent.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2024

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2024 from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the MLB All-Star Game 2024 on your usual service?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the MLB All-Star Game 2024 on your usual service?

You can still catch all the American vs National League action thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).



How to watch 2024 MLB All-Star Game in the U.S.

In the U.S. the 2024 MLB All-Star will be broadcast on FOX at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today, Tuesday, July 16. You can stream FOX on the most popular streaming services including Sling, Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

For streaming the All-Star Game on FOX – as well as other games throughout the regular season – Sling Blue is our top pick thanks to the ease of use and low monthly price.

Sling TV offers two packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Sling Blue if what you're after as it has local networks FOX, ABC and NBC.

Fubo is an excellent choice for sports fans as it has nearly all the networks you'll need for most major events, including FOX.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2024 in the U.K.

In the U.K., the MLB All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The channel is an add-on to many popular TV packages from BT, Sky and Virgin Media, or through a £30.99/month add-on to Discovery+.

If you're traveling to the U.K. and want to watch FOX on your home streaming service, you can easily do so with the help of a VPN.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2024 in Canada

Baseball fans in the Great White North can catch all the 2024 MLB All-Star Game action on Rogers Sportsnet.

Those who will be away from home and traveling to Canada can also easily use a VPN to utilize their streaming service of choice back home.

Where does the 2024 MLB All-Star Game take place?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at the home of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

2024 MLB All-Star Game Rosters

American League

Starters

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Juan Soto (NYY)

OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Reserves

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

INF: Josh Naylor (CLE)

INF: Isaac Paredes (TB)

INF: Willi Castro (MIN)

INF: Corey Seager (TEX)

INF: Jordan Westburg (BAL)

INF: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

OF: Jarren Duran (BOS)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

OF: Anthony Santander (BAL)

DH: David Fry (CLE)

Starting pitchers

LHP: Tyler Anderson (LAA)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (BAL)

LHP: Garrett Crochet (CWS)

RHP: Tanner Houck (BOS)

RHP: Seth Lugo (KC)

LHP: Cole Ragans (KC)

LHP: Tarik Skubal (DET)

Relief pitchers

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Andrés Muñoz (SEA)

RHP: Mason Miller (OAK)

RHP: Kirby Yates (TEX)

National League

Starters

C: William Contreras (MIL)

1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)

2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)

3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)

SS: Trea Turner (PHI)

OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)

OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)

OF Teoscar Hernández (LAD)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

Reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

INF: CJ Abrams (WSH)

INF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

INF: Luis Arraez (SD)

INF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

INF: Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

INF: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

INF: Ryan McMahon (COL)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (LAD)

OF: Jackson Merrill (SD)

OF: Heliot Ramos (SF)

OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

DH: Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

Starting pitchers

LHP: Max Fried (ATL)

RHP: Hunter Greene (CIN)

LHP: Shota Imanaga (CHC)

RHP: Reynaldo López (ATL)

LHP: Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT)

RHP: Logan Webb (SF)

Relief pitchers

RHP: Jeff Hoffman (PHI)

LHP: Tanner Scott (MIA)

LHP: Matt Strahm (PHI)

RHP: Robert Suarez (SD)

RHP: Kyle Finnegan (WSH)