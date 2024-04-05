Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Arsenal live stream is set to be an intriguing affair as the Seagulls are presented with another chance to have a say in the title race — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brighton vs Arsenal live stream takes place on Saturday, April 6.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Apr. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Despite struggling with numerous injuries to key players, Brighton earned plenty of plaudits as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday but struggled to create chances in a bore draw against Brentford in midweek. Manager Roberto de Zerbi will want much more from his attacking players and will hope Joao Pedro can rediscover his best form after returning from injury.

The Gunners suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the business end of last season and will be desperate to ensure history does not repeat itself this time around. Having secured a vital point last weekend against Man City and earned a comfortable win over Luton Town in midweek, Mikel Arteta will be looking for another assured display as they seek to keep the pressure on their title rivals.

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal from anywhere

Brighton vs Arsenal live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Brighton vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month, though gives you 121 channels for that hefty investment, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the Brighton vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in Australia

Aussies can watch a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brighton vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.