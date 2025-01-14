Brentford vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Tuesday's Brentford vs Man City live stream sees the defending Premier League champions head to west London to take on a side that has won just once in their last seven games — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Man City live stream, date, time, TV channels The Brentford vs Man City live stream takes place on Tuesday, January 14.

► Time: 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 6.30 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Brentford's home form had been nothing short of formidable this season, but they come into this game off the back of three home defeats. Nottm Forest became the first team to beat the Bees at the Gtech just before Christmas, followed by a 3-1 loss to Arsenal on New Year's Day, and Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle dumped them out of the FA Cup there at the weekend.

After a run of just one win in 13 games in all competitions Man City have now won the last three in a row, with Erling Haaland appearing to unwrap a new pair of shooting boots for Christmas. The Norwegian goal machine scored one in the 2-0 victory over Leicester, two in the 4-1 win against West Ham, and was rested for the 8-0 demolishing of Salford City in FA Cup on Saturday, but he's sure to be recalled to the starting XI here on Tuesday.

Tune in to see whether Pep Guardiola's rejuvenated side can take advantage of Brentford's dip in form — and make sure you keep up with all the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brentford vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below and watch Brentford vs Man City live as if you were at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads. You can save money on both by buying a year's subscription up front.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

It might be an unusual Tuesday 7.30 p.m. GMT kick-off, but TNT Sports is hosting the Brentford vs Man City live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access by subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Brentford vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to use their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not at home in Australia right now? A VPN, such NordVPN, will help you to access your regular subscriptions as if you were at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 8:30 a.m. NZDT on Monday morning.

If you're away from New Zealand but want to watch Brentford vs Man City on your usual streaming service, using a VPN like NordVPN can help you to access your home subscriptions.

