Bills vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch 2025 AFC Championship game online from anywhere

Sunday's Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship game promises drama in a match-up between two of the NFL's fiercest rivals. Here's our full guide to how to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream, date, time and channels The Bills vs Chiefs live stream takes place Sunday, January 26.

► Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. GMT / 10:30 a.m. AEST (Jan. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus / CBS via Fubo

• U.K. — NFL Game Pass

• Australia — 7Plus (FREE)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It doesn't get any bigger than this: the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. The prize? A trip to New Orleans to play for the Super Bowl.

Last week, the Chiefs controversially defeated the Houston Texans. That win catapulted Kansas City to its seventh consecutive AFC Championship game.

The two-time reigning champions are gunning for an unprecedented three-peat. But the Buffalo Bills will be determined to write their own story.

The Bills have lost every playoff matchup against Kansas City but defeated the Chiefs earlier this season, and with quarterback Josh Allen in MVP form, this might be Buffalo's best chance.

We have all the information on how to watch Bills vs Chiefs below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Paramount Plus will live stream the Bills' Conference Championship showdown versus the Chiefs. Sign up today from $7.99/month and get access to live sports plus blockbuster TV shows such as "Yellowjackets", "Survivor", "Landman", "NCIS" and much more.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., 2025 AFC Championship Game featuring the Bills on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is airing on Sunday on CBS and streaming live on Paramount Plus. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You can also live stream CBS via cable replacement services such as Fubo, which has full support for most broadcast channels, including CBS. It's not the cheapest option but we consider Fubo to be one of the best streaming services.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Australia. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs free online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bills vs Chiefs is free to watch 7 Mate HD and free to stream on 7Plus in Australia.

Every remaining game of the NFL season will also be shown by DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your usual subscriptions from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Bills vs Chiefs game is being shown on Sky Sports NFL, and on DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

Non-Sky subscribers could alternatively purchase a NOW TV day pass starting at £14.99 to watch this mouthwatering matchup.

Another option for U.K. NFL fans is to opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. Game Pass is currently offering a playoff deal for £14.99 including coverage of Super Bowl 59.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN has the Bills vs Chiefs live stream , along with every game of the NFL season, in Canada.

A monthly DAZN subscription usually costs CA$34.99/month.

TSN will also televise the game on their main TSN channel and simulcast the game on CTV.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Can I watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream for free? Yes free-to-air Australian broadcaster 7 Mate HD is showing Bills vs Chiefs live and you can stream it for free on 7Plus. Traveling abroad? Australians can watch their usual 7Plus free stream from anywhere with a VPN.

