Atalanta vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia final online

The Atalanta vs Juventus live stream in the Coppa Italia final features two teams desperate to end silverware droughts. In La Dea's (the Goddess') case, that's 61 years since lifting their last major honor, while the Old Lady haven't lifted a trophy since 2021, a relative millennium in Turin.

Atalanta vs Juventus live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Atalanta vs Juventus live stream takes place Wednesday May 15.

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 16)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on Mediaset Infinity (Italy)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Atalanta have been one of Europe's finest cup teams this season. Next Wednesday, Gian Piero Gasperini's side will meet 50-game-unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final but first is a domestic showpiece which could end La Dea's wait for a trophy that stretches back to 1963. Bergamo's finest are on a four-game winning run in Serie A to put them tantalizingly close to Champions League football next term, and have knocked out Milan and overturned a first-leg semi-final defeat to Fiorentina to reach the Coppa Italia final. Gianluca Scamacca's goalscoring form – 17 goals in all competitions – continues, with Teun Koopmeiners impressing in midfield.

Juventus haven't tasted success since lifting the Coppa Italia in 2021. Three years may not be that long a drought, but for Italy's most successful club, who won nine successive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2020, it's an eternity. With rumors swirling that this will be manager Max Allegri's final season in charge, the Old Lady are in poor form and have won just two of their last 15 league games, drawing each of their last five. Arkadiusz Milik's goal seven minutes from time secured their passage to the final against Lazio but young starlet Kenan Yildiz seems likely to miss out through injury.

Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to watch Atalanta vs Juventus live streams wherever you are.

Watch Atalanta vs Juventus for free

An Atalanta vs Juventus live stream will be shown for free on Italy's Canale 5 and its Mediaset Infinity streaming service. That's great if you live in Italy, or happen to be there right now, but not ideal if you are normally based in Italy but are overseas at the moment.

Fortunately, there is a solution that will help you watch the match on Canale 5 from wherever you are — and that's to use a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

Watch Atalanta vs Juventus from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Atalanta vs Juve on your usual subscription?

You can still watch it live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Mediaset Infinity (Canale 5) or another service and watch the game.

Watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atalanta vs Juventus live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 for the Paramount Plus + Showtime ad-free option.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Atalanta vs Juventus live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Atalanta vs Juventus in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Coppa Italia, including the Atalanta vs Juventus live stream, is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Atalanta vs Juventus live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Atalanta vs Juventus in Canada

Canadians can watch the Atalanta vs Juventus live stream on Fubo, the home of the Coppa Italia in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all the Italian cup action as well as games in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A. It costs CAN$24.99 per month.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.