Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Women's FA Cup Final 2025 online

Chelsea secured the WSL title against the Red Devils two weeks ago, and with the League Cup in the bag too, Sonia Bompastor's side will pull off an unprecedented unbeaten domestic treble if they can get the better of the holders Man Utd in Sunday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

You can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Sunday, May 18.

► Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having done the league double over all of their fiercest rivals, the Blues enter as favorites. Man Utd, however, always give Chelsea a game. Both of their previous clashes this season were decided by a single goal, as was their Women's FA Cup final clash two years ago.

Sam Kerr made the difference on that occasion, but with the Aussie striker a long-term absentee, Aggie Beever-Jones has stepped up to become the team's focal point. She's Chelsea's top-scorer with 13 goals, but three of her teammates are in double-figures too, while Sandy Baltimore has pulled the strings from the left flank.

Man Utd's woman for the big occasion is Ella Toone, who broke the deadlock with a belter in last year's final, setting the Reds on course to a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham. Marc Skinner's side, however, have gone winless in four and are sweating over the fitness of influential right-back Jayde Riviere.

Read on for how to watch a Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams for FREE

Football fans in the U.K. are in luck, as they can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams for FREE. The Women's FA Cup final will be shown on BBC One and its associated streaming service BBC iPlayer, which is free with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Women's FA Cup final for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Women's FA Cup final on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Women's FA Cup final 2025.

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available on streaming platforms such as Sling,which we will speak more about below.

Alternatively, you can get in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still follow your usual Women's FA Cup final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

While a multitude of streaming resources for ESPN are available, our favorite is Sling. You can catch the 2025 Women's FA Cup Final with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half-price, and it costs from $45.99 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the 2025 Women's FA Cup final is being shown on BBC One.

That means you can watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

If you're on holiday outside the U.K., you can still follow your usual Chelsea vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

Chelsea vs Man Utd is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

You can stream the Women's FA Cup final live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Women's FA Cup final live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

In Australia, Chelsea vs Man Utd is being shown on Optus Sport, which is also the exclusive home of the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can you watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in New Zealand?

Unfortunately, the Women's FA Cup appears to have slipped through the cracks in New Zealand.

If you're on holiday in New Zealand from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of Chelsea vs Man Utd. We recommend NordVPN.

Kick-off is at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday night/Monday morning.

