Aston Villa vs Juventus live stream — How to watch Champions League online and on TV

Today's Aston Villa vs Juventus Champions League live stream sees the home side out to end a run of five games without a win, as they welcome the Bianconeri to Villa Park — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Aston Villa have struggled of late, with one draw and four losses in their last five matches, including a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge last time out in the Champions League. However, they have won both of their home games in the competition and were exceptional in the 1-0 win over Bayern Munich. Manager Unai Emery also has a good record against Juventus, guiding Sevilla and Villarreal to wins over the Italian club.

Juventus are the only unbeaten side in Serie A and, having lost just once all season – a 1-0 defeat to Stuttgart – their success has been built on a solid foundation. They have kept nine clean sheets in the league, conceding just seven goals in 13 matches. Despite this impressive record, they are only sixth in the league table and have struggled to create chances, as witnessed at the weekend in their drab 0-0 draw with AC Milan.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Villa vs Juve live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed that's showing Aston Villa vs Juventus and watch the game.

Watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Aston Villa vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus. A handy Black Friday streaming deal means you can get the premium plan – with SHOWTIME content and no commercials – for just $2.99/month for the first two months, down from the normal price of $12.99/month.

If you already use Paramount Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Juventus live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99/month – dropping to $2.99/month for the first two months this Black Friday – get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Aston Villa vs Juventus live stream in the U.K..

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Aston Villa vs Juventus online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Aston Villa vs Juventus live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

There's a brilliant Black Friday deal currently live, with the price of the Monthly Flex plan cut by more than 50%, down from CA$34.99/month to CA$14.99/month. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aston Villa vs Juventus live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Stan plans start from $12/month, and you'll need to add the Stan Sport package for a further $15/month, meaning a minimum total outlay of $27/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

Watch Aston Villa vs Juventus in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs $14.99/month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

