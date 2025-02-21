Arsenal vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs West Ham live stream features the Gunners in desperate need of three points to keep pace with Premier League leaders Liverpool. Yet Graham Potter's Hammers are in no less need of a win to maintain some distance from the relegation places — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Arsenal vs West Ham live stream takes place on Saturday, February 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

So, who had Mikel Merino as Arsenal's unlikely solution to a center-forward crisis? Not many, but the deep-lying Spanish midfielder's late brace after coming off the bench as a makeshift striker last weekend to see off lowly Leicester helped keep the Gunners within touching distance of leaders Liverpool, who are eight points clear after a midweek draw with Aston Villa, having played a game more. With Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel all still out teen sensation Ethan Nwaneri should also get the nod.

West Ham have picked up one point from four games since Potter started his tenure at the London Stadium with a magic 3-2 defeat of Fulham. Though the Hammers won 2-0 at the Emirates last season, they have since conceded 11 goals in two games against the Gunners and will also have to do without creative linchpin Lucas Paqueta, after the Brazilian picked up a hamstring strain in training. Brighton loanee Evan Ferguson could get his first start, while James Ward-Prowse has been recalled from his Nottingham Forest loan and is challenging for a place in the XI.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Arsenal vs West Ham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Arsenal vs West Ham and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Arsenal vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs West Ham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the match on Sky Sport Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

