Arsenal vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League 2024/25 game online

The Arsenal vs Brighton live stream will see at least one side have their perfect start to the 2024/25 EPL season brought to an end — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Brighton live stream takes place on Saturday, Aug, 31.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A comfortable win for the Gunners against Wolves on the first weekend was backed up by a real statement of intent from Mike Arteta's side, as they went to Villa Park and bagged a 2-0 win. Having completed the transfer of Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, Arteta will hope his countryman is available for this game.

Despite Arsenal's ideal start, their opponents on Saturday currently sit above them in he table. If their 3-0 win at Everton a fortnight ago was dominant, their 2-1 home victory against Man Utd was probably not the surprise that some pundits made out. It's very much a case of 'De Zerbi who?' on the south coast, with the Fabian Hürzeler era starting superbly.

It's set to be an intriguing game to get this weekend's top flight action started. Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Arsenal vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Arsenal vs Brighton as normal.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for the first month) and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, an Arsenal vs Brighton stream will go out on Peacock TV the following day.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the U.K.

Being Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kick-off, TNT Sports hosts the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream in the U.K..

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Arsenal vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 57 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It currently costs $29.99/month, but you can save money by purchasing a quarterly or annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $42.99/month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as an additional 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Arsenal vs Brighton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 11:30 p.m. AEST late on Saturday night.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

