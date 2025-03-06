How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule
How to watch the best field of the golf season thus far take on Arnold Palmer's own home course in Florida
Reigning Open Champion and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, making his first appearance since early January, is among the stellar field competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His return after injury means that, for the first time this year, all of the top eight golfers in the world will be competing in the same tournament.
You can watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date: Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9
• U.S. — Golf Channel via Sling / NBC / Paramount+ / ESPN+ / Peacock
• U.K. — Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler. World No.1 also won this tournament in 2022.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won in 2018 and was runner up in 2023, is another who is returning to a Bay Hill course he has done well at. He already has won on Tour this season, unlike Scheffler.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill is one of PGA Tour’s Signature Events, which means that there is a purse of $20m with $4m going to the winner, which has attracted 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings to Florida.
World No, 4 Ludvig Åberg won the previous Signature Event, The Genesis Invitational, and leads the FedExCup. So the Swede is coming into the event in prime form.
Below is a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams, daily schedules and tee times.
How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams from anywhere
The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?
The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.
How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., TV coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is split between, ESPN+ and NBC's Golf Channel, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follow (times in ET):
• Thursday: Golf Channel (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)
• Friday: Golf Channel (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)
• Saturday: Golf Channel (12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.), NBC (2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)
• Sunday: Golf Channel (12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.), NBC (2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)
NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.
Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99 per month but you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.
NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.
ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.
If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.
Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price.
How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in the U.K.
All four days of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in GMT:
• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (12.30 p.m.-7 p.m.; 11 p.m.-1 a.m.)
• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m), Sky Sports Main Event (12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)
• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (3 p.m.-11 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (8.30 p.m.-11 p.m.)
• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (2:30 p.m.-10 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in Australia
The live action from Orlando is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo One and $35/month for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.
• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Thursday, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.)
• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Friday, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.)
• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 12 a.m.-4:30 a.m.)
• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m.)
Not in Aus right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.
WM Arnold Palmer Invitational First Round tee times
Times: ET (GMT)
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman
- 7.50am (12.50pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee
- 8.00am (1.00pm): J.J. Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter
- 8.10am (1.10pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin
- 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day
- 8.50am (1.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
- 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole
- 9.25pm (2.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy
- 10.30am (3.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens
- 11.20am (4.20pm): J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers
- 1.50pm (6.50pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos
What is the format of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard?
The tournament is played over four rounds of strokeplay. There will be a 36-hole cut with the top 50 and ties on the leaderboard, and any player within 10 shots of the lead, going through to the third and fourth rounds.
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Roderick is a freelance sports journalist and a crossword complier. He is the author of six books, including the critically acclaimed comic golf novel Summer At Tangents, which was named one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year. He has also written five non-fiction books including: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder. An erratic fast bowler in his youth, as he aged he became an erratic medium pacer. His last wicket was a stumping, which made him decide it was time to retire. He now occasionally plays for the MCC – but for their golf team. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
How to watch Indian Wells: live stream tennis online