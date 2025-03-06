How to watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule

Reigning Open Champion and World No. 3 Xander Schauffele, making his first appearance since early January, is among the stellar field competing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His return after injury means that, for the first time this year, all of the top eight golfers in the world will be competing in the same tournament.

You can watch Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler. World No.1 also won this tournament in 2022.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who won in 2018 and was runner up in 2023, is another who is returning to a Bay Hill course he has done well at. He already has won on Tour this season, unlike Scheffler.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill is one of PGA Tour’s Signature Events, which means that there is a purse of $20m with $4m going to the winner, which has attracted 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings to Florida.

World No, 4 Ludvig Åberg won the previous Signature Event, The Genesis Invitational, and leads the FedExCup. So the Swede is coming into the event in prime form.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams, daily schedules and tee times.

How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., TV coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is split between, ESPN+ and NBC's Golf Channel, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follow (times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.), NBC (2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.), NBC (2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99 per month but you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price.

How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All four days of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in GMT:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (12.30 p.m.-7 p.m.; 11 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m), Sky Sports Main Event (12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (3 p.m.-11 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (8.30 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (2:30 p.m.-10 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The live action from Orlando is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo One and $35/month for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Thursday, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Friday, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 12 a.m.-4:30 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m.)

Not in Aus right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

WM Arnold Palmer Invitational First Round tee times

Times: ET (GMT)

7.40am (12.40pm): Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman

Brian Campbell, Jacob Bridgeman 7.50am (12.50pm): Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee 8.00am (1.00pm): J.J. Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter

J.J. Spaun, Aldrich Potgieter 8.10am (1.10pm): Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im 8.20am (1.20pm): Max Homa, Adam Hadwin

Max Homa, Adam Hadwin 8.30am (1.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala

Taylor Pendrith, Sahith Theegala 8.40am (1.40pm): Billy Horschel, Jason Day

Billy Horschel, Jason Day 8.50am (1.50pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young

Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young 9.05am (2.05pm): Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon 9.15am (2.15pm): Davis Thompson, Eric Cole

Davis Thompson, Eric Cole 9.25pm (2.25pm): Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9.35am (2.35pm): Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim 9.45am (2.45pm): Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler 9.55am (2.55pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland 10.05am (3.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa 10.20am (3.20pm): Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy 10.30am (3.30pm): Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin

Daniel Berger, Ben Griffin 10.40am (3.40pm): Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

Lucas Glover, Michael Kim 10.50am (3.50pm): Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun

Isaiah Salinda, Jackson Koivun 11.00am (4.00pm): Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes

Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes 11.10am (4.10pm): Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens

Nick Taylor, Sam Stevens 11.20am (4.20pm): J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

J.T. Poston, Brian Harman 11.35am (4.35pm): Thomas Detry, Adam Scott

Thomas Detry, Adam Scott 11.45am (4.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick 11.55am (4.55pm): Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman

Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman 12.05pm (5.05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners

Stephan Jaeger, Corey Conners 12.15pm (5.15pm): Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris

Nick Dunlap, Will Zalatoris 12.25pm (5.25pm): Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Kirk, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.35pm (5.35pm): Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

Sepp Straka, Tony Finau 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

Russell Henley, Tom Hoge 1.00pm (6.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 1.10pm (6.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1.20pm (6.20pm): Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns 1.30pm (6.30pm): Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay

Joe Highsmith, Patrick Cantlay 1.40pm (6.40pm): Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose, Patrick Rodgers 1.50pm (6.50pm): Harris English, Rafael Campos

What is the format of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard? The tournament is played over four rounds of strokeplay. There will be a 36-hole cut with the top 50 and ties on the leaderboard, and any player within 10 shots of the lead, going through to the third and fourth rounds.

More from Tom's Guide