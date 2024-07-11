Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2024 Men's singles semi-final online

With Andy Murray withdrawing from Wimbledon and only Djokovic remaining from the "Golden Age of Men's Tennis" that has just passed, it's time for the young pretenders to start building a legacy. And that is what will be at the forefront of 21 year old Carlos Alcaraz's mind ahead of the Alcaraz vs Medvedev semi-final

Wimbledon is airing for free in some countries.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon men's semi-final live streams: TV schedule, dates The Alcaraz vs Medvedev semi-final live stream takes place on Friday, July 12 at 1.40 p.m. BST / 8.40 a.m. ET / 5.40 a.m. PT / 10.40 p.m. AEST.

► WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K) / 9Now (AUS)

► U.S. — ESPN Plus | Tennis Channel



The Spaniard is already well on his way with three Grand Slams, including last year's Wimbledon Men's singles title, but faces a dogged opponent in 28-year-old Daniil Medvedev, who has enjoyed a reinvigorated run of form since early 2023 and won a five-setter against world number one Jannik Sinner in the quarters.

The current Wimbledon Champion is 4-2 ahead of the Russian in terms of the head-to-heads, including victory the last time out at Indian Wells. Last year Alcaraz also beat Medvedev in the ATP finals, Indian Wells Masters and, of course, the Wimbledon semi-final.

Medvedev will be drawing from experience he gained in successes over his younger opponent in the US Open 2023 semi-final and Wimbledon in 2021. In all it promises to be a thrilling contest between two men who openly acknowledge each other's talents – Alcaraz referring to Medvedev as "A wall... I feel like I can hit an unbelievable shot, the ball is going to bounce back" while Medvedev admits, "You know whatever shot you hit, he can hit a winner from there."

You won't want to miss the men's singles semi-final

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final live stream for free. That's because BBC and its respective streaming service BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

Watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev men's semi-final from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final on live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final live stream. Viewers can watch all the action on ESPN Plus and via the Tennis Channel.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Wimbledon.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Premier Plan ($99.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Wimbeldon.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev online in the U.K.

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final live streams. For starters, the tournament will air for free on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow an Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Where to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Alcaraz vs Medvedev Wimbledon Men's semi-final action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. Prices start at $19.99 (CAD) per month

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for a TSN+ streaming-only account for $8 (CAD) per month or $40 per year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev semi-final in Australia

Aussies can again watch Wimbledon live streams for free on Channel Nine.

The big games – including the men's singles semi-finals will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport, which is available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. You also need a standard Stan subscription which starts at $12 per month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.