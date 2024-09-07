USA vs Canada live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly game online
North American rivals play for bragging rights
The USA vs Canada live stream sees the two big-hitting North American frenemies meet for an international 'friendly' soccer match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City in a game that actually matters quite a lot for both sets of fans — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
The USA vs Canada live stream takes place on Saturday, September 7.
► Time: 9 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Sept. 8)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The USMNT heads into this game without their new manager officially being named. However, it's widely expected that former Spurs, Chelsea and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will take over in the very near future. A verbal agreement was reportedly reached weeks ago and his arrival will be huge news for American soccer. While AC Milan may have had a poor start to the season, Christian Pulisic has been performing well and usually steps up for his nation.
Canada surprised many at the recent Copa America, making it all the way to the semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners Argentina. They were beaten to third place by Uruguay on penalties, but it was still a very strong showing. Alphonso Davies is usually the star for the Great White North. The Bayern Munich fullback can cause any defence problems when he flies forward.
This may be designated a friendly, but it never is when these two continental rivals meet. Plus, make sure you keep up with all the EPL action when it returns with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
Watch USA vs Canada from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch USA vs Canada live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service listed below that's showing USA vs Canada and watch the game.
Watch USA vs Canada in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Canada live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).
If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the USA vs Canada live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Watch USA vs Canada in Canada
Canadians can watch a USA vs Canada live stream on Fubo . The streamer is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.
The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.
Can I watch USA vs Canada in the U.K. and rest of the world?
Unfortunately, there will be no USA vs Canada live stream in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, although there will be coverage on Disney+ in Latin America, StarTimes in parts of Africa and MEGOGO in Ukraine.
U.S. fans visiting the U.K., or any countries without coverage, can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
