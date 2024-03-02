Strade Bianche live stream: How to watch the Tuscan classic in 2024

Set on the Tuscan white roads and still only 18 years old, Strade Bianche is already one of the favourite races on the whole calendar and one all the great riders want to win. Such is its beauty, and such is the quality of previous winners that many consider it already to be the sport's sixth Monument.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Strade Bianche 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Strade Bianche 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Strade Bianche live stream takes place on Saturday (March 2).

► Start time: 7:50 a.m. ET / 4:50 a.m. PT / 12.50 p.m. GMT / 11:50 p.m. AEDT / 13.50 p.m. CET

• FREE STREAMS — Sporza (Belgium) / Rai (Italy) / Australia — SBS

• U.S. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Every year the calls to instate Strade Bianche as cycling’s 6th Monument get louder and louder, such is the beauty and brutality of this already iconic race. First run in 2007 and now in its 18th edition, Strade Bianche translates as ‘White Roads” and it’s these unmade farmer’s tracks that give the race its unique character.

Winding through the picture perfect Tuscan hills these gravel tracks twist through the timeless vista, lined by tall cypress trees and hill top villas to deliver the riders to a finish so iconic as to only be rivalled by the Roubaix Velodrome. The Piazza del Campo in Sienna, famous also for the annual horse races, is as grand an amphitheatre as you could possible imagine.

This year’s race will cover 215km and feature 15 of the iconic white road sectors totalling a huge 71km off road. The sectors vary in length from just 800m to a massive 11.9km and also include famous climbs such as the Monte Sante Marie, Colle Pinzuto and Le Tolfe. The final obstacle for the riders arrives in the shape of the daunting 20% paved slopes of Via Santa Caterina which have broken even the strongest legs over the years.

Last year's winner Tom Pidcock returns, as does 2022 victor Tadej Pogačar for his first race of the 2024 season. These two will be the hot favourites, especially with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert absent from the start sheet. They will have tough competition though, not just from the unpredictable nature of the course but from a host of talent including Ben Healy (EF Education - EasyPost), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain - Victorious), Christophe Laporte and Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) and Magnus Sheffield (INEOS Grenadiers).

Read on to find out how to watch the race.

FREE Strade Bianche live streams 2024

If you live in Belgium, Italy or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Strade Bianche live stream in 2024.

Belgium's Sporza , Italy's Rai and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this one-day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Strade Bianche coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Strade Bianche 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 Strade Bianche live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sporza or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch the 2024 Strade Bianche live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the ExpressVPN option set out above.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of Strade Bianche will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olympic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £29.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Strade Bianche on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Strade Bianche live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch the 2024 Strade Bianche on SBS for FREE.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.