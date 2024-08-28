Renewi Tour 2024 live stream: How to watch Benelux cycling online

The 19th edition of the Renewi Tour, which started out life as the Benelux Tour, then changed to the BinckBank Tour, then the Eneco Tour starts Wednesday, August 28. It's tailor made for classics riders and sprinters, those at home battling headwinds on exposed roads and romping up cobbled bergs.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Renewi Tour 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Renewi Tour 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Renewi Tour 2024 live streams take place between Wednesday, August 28, and Sunday, September 1. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on RTBF (Belgium)

• U.S. — Watch on Max

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

This year's Renewi Tour live stream boasts a peloton packed with great sprinters. In fact, there is hardly a single big name missing apart from the great Mark Cavendish. Lining up to likely contest three of the five stages will be Jonathan Milan, Arnaud de Lie, Tim Merlier, Fabio Jakobsen, Olav Kooij, Dylan Groenewegen, Jasper Philipsen and winner of the green jersey at this year’s Tour de France, Biniam Girmay. It's an array worthy of any Grand Tour and will make sure the crowds flock to watch the Renewi Tour 2024 action that awaits them.

It’s not just the big name sprinters that the race has attracted either with the likes of Geraint Thomas, Matej Mohoric, Ben Healy, TT specialist Filippo Ganna and likely favorite for the over all classification, World Champion Mathieu Van de Poel.

The five-stage race starts with a hilly day, then a time trial, followed by two flat stages before the final berg-littered route to the finish in Geraardsbergen.

FREE Renewi Tour 2024 live streams

If you live in Belgium then you can look forward to a FREE Renewi Tour live stream in 2024 as RTBF is set to serve up free streams of this five-day race.

But what if you’re usually based in Belgium but aren’t at home to catch that free Renewi Tour coverage? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Renewi Tour 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Renewi Tour 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S. and want to view your usual Belgian service, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTBF, or another streaming service, and watch the action.

How to watch 2024 Renewi Tour live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Renewi Tour on Max through the B/R Sports Add-on.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but want to watch the race on your usual service, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Renewi Tour 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 Renewi Tour will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Renewi Tour 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Renewi Tour on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Renewi Tour 2024 stages in detail

Run over five stages right across the Flanders region of Belgium, the Renewi Tour 2024 kicks off with a hilly circuit race on the outskirts of Maastricht. Day two follows with a 15.4km pan-flat time trial around the town of Tessenderlo.

Stage three starts on the coast at Blankenberge then heads inland to finish in Andooie with hardly any elevation gain whatsoever along the way. Then stage four from Oostburg to Aalter boasts an almost identical profile to the previous day to set up another Sprint-Royal.

The final stage from Menen to Geraardsbergen is when the hills arrive and they come with a vengeance. Crossing a total of 19 vicious 'Hellingen', including three ascents of the dreaded Muur van Geraardsbergen at the end, will ensure the outcome of the overall goes right down to the wire.

(Image credit: Renewi Tour 2024)

Renewi Tour 2024 schedule

Stage 1 | Wednesday August 28, Riemst – Bilzen 163.6km

Stage 2 | Thursday August 29, Tessenderlo 15.4km ITT

Stage 3 | Friday August 30 ,Blankenberge – Ardooie, 185.5km

Stage 4 | Saturday August 31, Oostburg – Aalter, 178.5km

Stage 5 | Sunday Sept 1, Menen – Geraardsbergen, 202.5km