Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream in the U.S. pits the two most successful sides in Champions League history against each other — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream takes place on Wednesday, July 31.

► Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (Aug. 1) / 11:30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 1).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Canada — Watch on FuboTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Real Madrid will kick off their pre-season tour of the U.S. against AC Milan on Wednesday. The reigning European Champions won their 15th Champions League crown last term and will be the team to beat again in 2024/25. Madrid have since added Kylian Mbappe to the ranks, but the Frenchman, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo will not take part in this match.

AC Milan are under new management after Paulo Fonseca was chosen as Stefano Pioli's replacement. The Rossoneri were thrashed 5-2 by Roma in an earlier friendly, so Fonseca will be keen to claim Madrid's scalp in this high-profile clash in Chicago. Summer signing Alvaro Morata could face his former club seven years after leaving the Bernabeu.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan game online from anywhere.

Watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch the Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this link

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to your streaming service of choice and watch the game.

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you can watch a Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream on ESPN Plus.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there is no Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream available in the U.K. on this occasion.

From the U.S. but traveling in the U.K.? You can watch a Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream via your usual subscription by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan in Canada

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream is available in Canada on fuboTV Canada. A monthly contract costs C$16.99, but you could opt for the annual sports package at C$23.33 per month which also includes Premier League matches.

Outside Canada but want to access your usual subscription to watch a Real Madrid vs AC Milan live stream? You should use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan live on Paramount Plus. Plans start from as little as $9.99 AUD per month, but you can save by signing up for an annual package at $89.99 AUD. You'll also get access to the FA Cup and matches involving the Australia national team, as well as hundreds of movies and exclusive series.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount+ as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options out there.