Packers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card game online from anywhere

The Packers vs Eagles live stream sees Green Bay, one of the dark horses for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, aim to take down arguably the most high-powered team in the NFL playoffs — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Packers vs Eagles live stream date, time and channels The Packers vs Eagles live stream takes place on Sunday, January 12.

► Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 13)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Saquon Barkley has had such a ridiculous campaign that he's not only left superstar wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the shade, but Philadelphia's top-ranked defense. The Eagles have allowed the fewest total yards and fewest passing yards in the NFL this season.

Jordan Love's protection of the ball has been masterful in recent weeks, and he'll need all of that nous at The Linc on Sunday. The Packers quarterback hasn't thrown an interception in seven games, and he'll do well to extend that run against a team that's enjoyed more possession than all others this season.

Injuries, however, could make their presence felt. For the Packers, Love is dealing with an elbow issue, cornerback Jaire Alexander is on injured reserve, and wide receiver Christian Watson is out for the long-term. The Eagles' Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has been in the concussion protocol for the past two games.

We have all the information on how to watch Packers vs Eagles below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Packers vs Eagles live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can enjoy a free Packers vs Eagles live stream on 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Packers vs Eagles stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S., but want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the Packers vs Eagles live stream.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Packers vs Eagles live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

Cut the cord? FOX can be streamed on Sling Blue (from $50.99/month — with half off your first month), Fubo (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial). Philo does not carry FOX.

If you're traveling outside the U.S. you'll need a VPN to unblock these U.S.-only services. We recommend using NordVPN.

FOX, NBC and ABC are available for Sling Blue subscribers in select cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc). The plan comes with 46 channels and costs from $50.99/month. But new subscribers get a healthy discount on their first month.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Packers vs Eagles game is being televised on Sky Sports. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership, with plans starting from £14.99/day.

However, if you're only interested in the NFL, a much cheaper option is NFL Game Pass.

It currently costs £19.99, and will show all the playoff games and Super Bowl LIX, but it typically drops to 99p in the days leading up to the season finale. NFL Game Pass is also the only service that shows the Super Bowl ads.

Traveling overseas? Don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. stream from abroad.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, the Packers vs Eagles live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The free-to-air network is showing every game of the NFL postseason live, including the Super Bowl.

The Packers vs Eagles live stream will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$29.99 for the rest of the season.

NFL Game Pass is the only service that will show the authentic Super Bowl feed, complete with ads, though we expect the price to drop dramatically in the days leading up to the big game.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a few options for watching Packers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN will live stream Packers vs Eagles too. A monthly DAZN subscription starts at CA$29.99. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription.

Can I watch Packers vs Eagles live streams for free? Yes! In Australia, the game is available for free on 7Plus. If you're not at home in Australia but don't want to pay for your coverage, you could use a streaming VPN like NordVPN to access your home services.

More from Tom's Guide